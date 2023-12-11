Phoenix Children's President and CEO Robert Meyer Named One of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric health systems, announced today its President and CEO Robert L. (Bob) Meyer was named one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare. This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who were chosen by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare as the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

Robert L. Meyer, Phoenix Children's President and CEO (PRNewswire)

In the past year, Meyer has not only spearheaded major physical expansions, but also helped build the organization's ranks of top clinicians, dramatically increasing the capacity to serve children statewide. By the end of 2024, Phoenix Children's will be the nation's fourth-largest pediatric health system.

"I am honored to be selected to this impressive list. This is a reflection of the tireless commitment of our thousands of colleagues who have dedicated themselves to creating nationally recognized programs and centers of excellence that give our patients hope and healing," said Phoenix Children's President and CEO Bob Meyer. "For more than 20 years, my primary focus has been to grow Phoenix Children's into the Southwest's premier pediatric health system, and we will continue to expand access to the top-ranked pediatric healthcare our children need and deserve."

The Modern Healthcare 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list includes C-suite executives guiding the country's leading companies and organizations that are reshaping how patient care is delivered. Honorees were recognized for their leadership in helping their organization meet clinical, operational and financial goals while improving the organization's culture through diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and serving as a leading voice in the industry.

"The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care."

This recognition adds to the host of clinical accreditations and accolades Meyer and his team have achieved over the past year including being named one of the healthiest 100 workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers®, a Modern Healthcare Top Innovator, being ranked among the nation's "Best Children's Hospitals" by U.S. News & World Report for the 13th consecutive year, launching a Division of Infectious Diseases and a Division of Anesthesiology and creating a Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Care and The Phoenix Children's Research Institute at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix, a collaboration allowing clinicians to accelerate research efforts.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley , Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's – Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

