Yurts Secures $16M Contract with SOCOM to Integrate Large Language Models in Defense Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yurts Technologies Inc. (Yurts), an enterprise-focused Generative AI integration platform, has officially announced an up to $16 million contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). The partnership will focus on integrating large language models (LLMs) to transform operations and capabilities for Special Operations Forces.

Yurts AI White Horizontal Version Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yurts AI) (PRNewswire)

"USSOCOM understands that to derive real value from GenAI, organizations must go way beyond installing a model," said Ben Van Roo, Co-Founder and CEO of Yurts. "This includes reshaping the computing infrastructure, addressing extensive security protocols, creating new operational doctrines, and thoroughly training the personnel who will interact with GenAI. Models alone aren't a panacea, this is real change, and we're honored to be part of that journey."

Aiming to enhance decision-making, streamline communication, and offer unprecedented analytical capabilities, this alliance underscores the U.S. military's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into its core processes and supporting the unique needs of Special Operations Forces.

"USSOCOM often plays a leading role with technology experimentation and adoption within the DOD. They have seen a groundswell of interest from the warfighter in leveraging AI for operational advantage, and they moved quickly to bring in real capabilities," added Van Roo.

Yurts is partnering with Unstructured Technologies Inc. (Unstructured), a Silicon Valley based startup that specializes in preparing enterprise data for use by LLMs. The concerted effort between Yurts, Unstructured, and USSOCOM underscores a shared dedication to the strategic application of AI in the Department of Defense enterprise, and is part of a new era of innovation within the military landscape.

About Yurts

Founded in 2022, Yurts is an enterprise-ready GenAI platform on a mission to connect people to their best work. By leveraging LLMs and making GenAI applications accessible to all, Yurts is transforming knowledge management and enterprise workflows at scale. Yurts was co-founded by Ben Van Roo, Jason Schnitzer, Guruprasad Raghavan, and Matt Thomson. To learn more please visit www.yurts.ai .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yurts AI