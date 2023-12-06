Double Good Unveils New Branding in Celebration of 25 Years

Rapid business growth fuels brand relaunch; New, colorful designs reflect the joy and excitement that Double Good brings to America's Youth

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good , a product based fundraising company dedicated to raising joy for America's youth through the sale of made-to-order popcorn, recently announced a brand refresh in celebration of 25 years in business. The new branding, which is inclusive of a new logo, bright and vibrant colors and imagery, is reflective of the company's unique and playful popcorn flavors, including the spicy "In Queso Fire" and the flavorful "Easy Peasy Caramel Cheesy." The new branding is now reflected across all business elements, including Double Good's website, its virtual fundraising app, popcorn bags and shipping boxes, merchandise and manufacturing facilities.

Double Good (PRNewswire)

Double Good's rebrand comes as the company is on track to help customers raise over $100 million this year – an increase of nearly 3x since 2020. To keep up with growing demand for the product, Double Good opened an expanded distribution location in Elmhurst, Illinois this past spring to improve production capabilities, and has also earned awards and recognition from both Crain's Chicago and Inc. 5000 this year as a result of rapid business growth.

"Double Good's new branding is bigger and bolder, and commemorates the impact we've made during our first 25 years in business," said Tim Heitmann, Founder and CEO. "The colorful new branding is a true reflection of our company's mission to raise joy for America's youth, and we hope consumers can feel that each time a bag of popcorn is opened."

The new branding, which was developed in partnership with creative agency goDutch , is one of the many accomplishments achieved by Double Good this year. In addition to this milestone, the company hosted its first-ever Double Good Days - a free event for children with special needs through the Double Good Kids Foundation. The proprietary event hosted 550 attendees from across the Chicagoland area for equitable learning experiences and activities.

For more information, and to keep up with all things Double Good, visit www.doublegood.com and follow the brand on Instagram .

About Double Good

Founded in 1998, Double Good was born out of a love for delicious popcorn and grew into a passion for positively impacting the community. Double Good combines an easy-to-use virtual fundraising platform with award-winning popcorn to help create opportunities for children and teens to realize their dreams. Most recently, Double Good was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses for 2023 and was recognized on the Crain's Fast 50 list (No. 18) for Chicago's fastest growing companies. In 2022, Double Good was also honored with Inc.'s Best in Business award for its popcorn donation program, which has enabled users to donate millions of dollars worth of popcorn to health care workers and youth advocates across the country. In addition to its fundraising platform and donation program, the brand also exemplifies its mission through the Double Good Kids Foundation - a 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs. To learn more on how Double Good can raise joy for you, visit www.doublegood.com .

