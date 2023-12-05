Sports Education Community Built, Deepening China-CEEC Education Cooperation

JINAN, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academic Network for Sports of the China-Central Eastern European Countries Higher Education Institutions Consortium was launched at an inaugural meeting held at Shandong University from Nov 23 to 24.

The Academic Network for Sports is a part of joint efforts between Shandong University and the University of Novi Sad to build an international cooperation platform between universities in China and Central Eastern European countries, promote sports exchanges among universities, and promote the development of sports around the world.

Ten universities from Central Eastern European countries and 21 universities from China have already applied for membership to the institution.

Shandong University has built a complete talent training system in sports field, and has successful experiences in the theoretical research and practical development of global and regional sports education, which help promote the establishment of the Academic Network of Sports, said Li Shucai, president of Shandong University, at the inaugural meeting.

Shandong University will make full use of this institution to enhance the high-quality development of global sports education, promote the sharing of high-quality sports resources, and accelerate the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, Li added.

Dejan Madić, president of the University of Novi Sad, said via a video link during the meeting that sports play a vital role in promoting physical and mental health and strengthening people-to-people exchanges. He expressed hope that colleges and universities can utilize the platform to enhance cooperation in personnel training, sports discipline development, and scientific research, as well as in jointly holding sports events among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

During her speech, Fu Bo, deputy secretary-general of the China Education Association for International Exchange, praised that the achievements Shandong University and the University of Novi Sad have made in sports education and sports discipline.

She said that the Academic Network for Sports of the CEEC Higher Education Institutions Consortium will promote the sharing of high-quality sports resources between Chinese and European universities, enhance the internationalization of sports research and practice in each country, promote the improvement of sports education and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

According to Sun Xiaojun, deputy director of the Education Department of Shandong Province, the China-Central Eastern European Countries Higher Education Institutions Consortium founded in 2014 has made great contributions to educational cooperation between the two sides.

The Academic Network for Sports of the CEEC Higher Education Institutions Consortium is of great significance in deepening educational exchanges and cooperation between China and Central Eastern European countries and serving the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Sun said.

