LITHUANIAN PIANIST CELEBRATES FAMILY LIBERATION FROM RUSSIAN OPPRESSION WITH ALBUM OF CHRISTMAS MASTERPIECES

"Simply magical… exemplary… perfect. It is a gift in its own right."

Colin Clarke (London), Fanfare Magazine

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Concert Piano Christmas at Boston Symphony Hall is a splendid showcase of beloved Christmas songs and orchestral favorites in virtuoso transcriptions for solo piano, featuring internationally acclaimed, multiple prize-winning Lithuanian pianist Rasa Vitkauskaite . In a perfect mixture of classical mastery and festive tradition, Rasa offers a scintillating new take on these Christmas favorites recorded by four-time Grammy Award winner, Brad Michel, at world renowned Boston Symphony Hall. Last Light Productions, LLC is the executive producer of the album.

A Concert Piano Christmas at Boston Symphony Hall featuring pianist Rasa Vitkauskaite album cover (PRNewswire)

Rasa proudly hails from Lithuania, where her family suffered a long history of Soviet persecution and oppression: Her mother was born in exile in Siberia to a family of political deportees, and her father was a member of the unarmed human shield that defended Lithuania against the attempted Russian takeover shortly after Lithuania declared independence in 1990.

Had Soviet rule taken hold, Rasa, like her grandparents before her, would not have been permitted to openly celebrate Christmas, much less record this album. Rasa passionately supports the fight for Ukraine and promotes peace through her performances. She was also the recipient of a Kathryn Wasserman Davis grant supporting a concert tour for peace in Israel.

A member of the prestigious Steinway Artist roster, Rasa is the long-serving, critically acclaimed principal pianist of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra. She has published many highly praised solo concerto, recital, and chamber music recordings, and has performed in more than 30 countries around the world. Rasa has been hailed for "artistry of poetic and observant sensitivity" (Gramophone) and "scintillating pianism" (Fanfare). Her 2021 CD including Mozart Concerto No. 20 in D Minor and Beethoven Concerto No. 3 in C Minor was praised as comparable to Rudolf Serkin's legendary recording with Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic.

The stellar production team for A Concert Piano Christmas at Boston Symphony Hall also includes producer Jonathan Cohler, and graphic designer John Godfrey.

From Tchaikovsky's Waltz of the Flowers (from "The Nutcracker") to Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, this jubilee delights and ignites the Christmas spirit. Rasa transforms these holiday favorites into world-class showpieces that marry the majesty and joyfulness of the Christmas season to a variety of favorite musical styles.

For sale, download, and streaming on Amazon , Spotify , Apple Music , and other retailers.

Contact:

- https://LastLightProduction.com

- @RasaPiano

Pianist Rasa Vitkauskaite. Photo by Lisa-Marie Mazzucco (PRNewswire)

Pianist Rasa Vitkauskaite. Photo by Lisa-Marie Mazzucco (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Last Light Productions, LLC