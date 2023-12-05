Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar Named Presenting Sponsor of the 5th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports™ Honoring Sandra Douglass Morgan, Nicole Lynn, Nikki Fargas, and Stacey Allaster

Sports Broadcaster Taylor Rooks Returns as Host

Major Sponsors include Porsche, DraftKings, Prime Video, Las Vegas Raiders, National Football League, and ESPN Films

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports™ announced today Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar as the Presenting Sponsor for the highly anticipated event taking place on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The event promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees, featuring an all-star lineup of honorees, panelists, and special guests.

The Sports Power Brunch is the ultimate sports celebration of the most dynamic women in sports. - LaTonya Story

"Coca-Cola is proud to sponsor the 5th Annual Sports Power Brunch, developed through the visionary leadership of LaTonya Story," says Charece Williams, Vice President, Marketing Assets, Partnerships & Influencers, Coca-Cola North America. "This celebration of the most powerful women in sports shines a light on the Real Magic™ of all those who will be honored."

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Sports Power Brunch has partnered with sports and business industry giants that include Diamond and Luxury Automotive Sponsor, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche); Platinum Sponsors Las Vegas Raiders, Prime Video and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG); Gold Sponsors the National Football League and ESPN Films and Official Sports Power Brunch Spirits Sponsor Hennessy.

Taylor Rooks, journalist and broadcaster with TNT Sports and Amazon's Thursday Night Football, returns for a second consecutive year as Event Host. This event held annually celebrates some of the most influential women in sports with honorees that include:

Stacey Allaster , Chief Executive, Professional Tennis, USTA & US Open Tournament Director, Trailblazer Award Honoree presented by Porsche.

Sandra Douglass Morgan , President, Las Vegas Raiders, Leadership Award Honoree presented by Moët Hennessy.

Nicole Lynn , Agent & President of Football, KLUTCH Sports Group, Dealmaker Award Honoree presented by Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar.

Nikki Fargas , President, Las Vegas Aces, Impact Award Honoree presented by DraftKings.

LaChina Robinson, ESPN Analyst, will moderate a one-on-one conversation with Nicole Lynn to hear how she has navigated her history-making career in sports and share her "best ever" moments presented by Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar.

Created by veteran sports communications and marketing executive, LaTonya Story, CEO and Founder of LPS Consulting PR, this staple event is one of the week's premiere events garnering national media coverage on CNN, Boardroom, Sports Illustrated and listed as one of the best events to attend by The Hollywood Reporter.

"When I embarked on the journey to create this event five years ago, my goal was not only to celebrate the women in sports whom I admired, but also to empower them," says LaTonya Story, Event Creator and Curator. "To see how impactful this event has become in such a short time span, is a testament to how community supports ideas and dreams. The Sports Power Brunch is the ultimate sports celebration of the most dynamic women in sports."

Guests will enjoy interactive brand activations from Luxury Automotive Sponsor Porsche, Hospitality Sponsor ESPN Films, Networking Sponsor Las Vegas Raiders, and signature cocktails by Official Spirits Sponsor Hennessy. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet some of the most prominent women in sports and hear engaging panel discussions including:

Legal Plays: Women in Sports Law presented by the National Football League

Women at the Intersectionality of Sports & Tech presented by DraftKings

Moderators include: Teri Smith, Esq., Chief Operating Officer, NFLPA and Cristina Ackas, Vice President of Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging (HR), DraftKings.

Panelists include: Marissa John, Esq., Director of Legal Affairs, Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field; Kaleisha Stuart, Esq., Deputy General Counsel, Dallas Cowboys; Angelique M. Okeke, Esq., Vice President, Global & North America Consumer Marketplace Counsel, Nike, Inc.; Dolores F. DiBella, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, NFL; Shannon Mattingly, Head of Strategic Media Partnerships, Meta, Stacie McCollum, Vice President of Content (Media), DraftKings and Amina Hussein, Head of Talent Development, U.S. Sports, Prime Video.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the Sterling Legacy Fund in honor of LaTonya Story's son, Sterling, who passed away from Cancer in 2019 at the age of 30 years old.

The 2024 Sports Power Brunch promises to be a memorable event showcasing sports excellence and an unforgettable experience in the heart of Las Vegas.

About Sterling Legacy Fund

The Sterling Legacy Fund's mission is to empower individuals in underrepresented communities by providing access to educational resources and mentorship, recreational facilities and programming, and early detection healthcare screenings.

To learn more and to donate, visit: http://SterlingLegacyFund.org

The Sterling Legacy Fund is a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, a registered 501(c)(3).

