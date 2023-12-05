Capchase Launches Collections Tool, Expanding Revenue Services for SaaS Companies

Capchase Collect increases cash flow from overdue invoices by an average of 34%

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase , the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today released Capchase Collect , an invoice collections tool for SaaS. Capchase Collect is the company's latest solution as part of its mission to help SaaS companies manage revenue, access non-dilutive capital, and accelerate growth. The tool was announced alongside a brand refresh for Capchase.

In the U.S., 49% of the invoices produced by a business for services become overdue, according to a 2022 industry report. The longer the collection process takes, the likelihood of a customer paying the invoice decreases. Capchase also found average days sales outstanding (DSO) for SaaS companies has increased by 20% in 2023, resulting in less working capital for the business to invest in growth. With macroeconomic uncertainty, companies are looking for more ways to increase their cash position and extend runways, making it ever more imperative to collect on invoices in a timely manner.

Businesses already experiencing a burden of overdue invoices, or want to enact a system to prevent falling behind, can expect cash flow to increase by a median amount of 34% per month using Capchase Collect. Capchase Collect automates the invoicing process by sending reminders and offering a system for easy re-payment to expedite revenue growth.

"Effective revenue management is one of the fastest ways companies can strengthen their capital position. Capchase Collect is a transformative solution for SaaS founders, addressing the core challenge of securing revenue from customers in a consistent and efficient way." said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "With Collect, we streamline the entire process - beyond just invoice generation—ensuring timely payments, reducing errors, and facilitating robust collaborations across departments. Our focus is on boosting cash flow predictability and empowering SaaS companies to harness their financial potential with ease."

The intuitive product, which connects directly into existing Capchase customer dashboards or can be accessed as a standalone tool, and integrates with accounting systems like Quickbooks and Xero, provides the following benefits to users:

A holistic and sortable view of accounts receivable balances including, total outstanding, upcoming, and overdue balances for buyers and unpaid invoices.

An overview of total aging balances to easily track past due payments.

Customizable emails for personalized notices based on customer and invoice status with the ability to automate and edit the frequency of reminders.

"Capchase Collect has proven to be a valuable addition to our financial toolkit, enhancing the way we handle our invoicing tasks," said Juan Sebastian Angel, COO at Audiense, an early Collect user. "It offers seamless integration with our existing systems, allowing us to automate and streamline our invoicing like never before. Collect has had a massive impact in unblocking cash sitting on receivables."

Capchase Collect joins Capchase Grow and Capchase Pay in the company's suite of tools for SaaS companies. Capchase's flagship product, Grow, has recently reached profitability, which has enabled the company to fund additional innovations to further its mission in accelerating revenue growth for SaaS companies.

Capchase Collect is available today for small- to- large size SaaS companies that want to automate their collection process and improve cash flow. To learn more about Capchase's revenue services for SaaS, visit www.capchase.com .

About Capchase

Capchase empowers B2B SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and revenue acceleration tools. Our capital solution, Grow, has made more than $2B in funding available to the SaaS industry. Our revenue management tools, Pay and Collect, help SaaS vendors sell more and collect cash faster. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in NYC, we've worked with over 5,000 businesses and partners to date. Capchase operates in 10 countries in North America and Europe, and was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2023. To learn more about Capchase, visit capchase.com.

