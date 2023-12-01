Sands China Team Members and Rotary Club Volunteers Assemble Over 27,000 Hygiene Kits for Clean the World

Sands China has helped divert over 300 tons of hotel amenities from landfills since 2014

MACAO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th year in a row, local community group volunteers joined Sands China team members at The Venetian® Macao to assemble hygiene kits for international social enterprise Clean the World, with more than 27,000 kits assembled at this year's event on Dec. 1. Clean the World helps prevent the spread of disease worldwide by distributing hygiene supplies essential for good health to populations in need around the globe.

The hygiene kits contain soap that has been sterilised and recycled through Clean the World's remanufacturing process, after being collected from hotels at Sands China's integrated resorts, thereby giving used hotel supplies a second life. Each kit also comes with shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, a toothbrush set, and an encouraging message from Sands China and Clean the World.

Sands China and its community partners have assembled close to 356,000 kits since 2014, when the company became the first integrated operator in Macao to launch such an event. The annual hygiene kit build is an initiative of Sands China's parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), and helps Clean the World distribute emergency response hygiene kits to assist with on-the-ground, immediate needs in times of crisis and disaster.

"Sands China is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Clean the World, marking a remarkable decade of shared commitment toward improving hygiene and well-being of those in need across in the globe," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "This enduring collaboration exemplifies Sands China's dedication to make a positive difference in the lives of others. We are ever grateful to the volunteers from among our team members and community partners for helping make an event like this a success, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to contribute to a healthier, more sustainable world for all."

Approximately 200 volunteers from Sands China and the Rotary Club of Macau joined together to build this year's hygiene kits at Cotai Expo. Global charity Children International will distribute the finished kits to families in need in the Philippines, providing them with hygiene supplies that are essential in times of crisis, such as during natural disasters.

Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer of Clean the World, said: "Clean the World is proud to partner with Sands China for the 10th consecutive year. Each year, without fail, they demonstrate their commitment to making the world a better place by assembling hygiene kits for those in need. This year, Sands China assembled over 27,000 hygiene kits for Children International in the Philippines. With millions worldwide lacking access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), we are extremely thankful to have partners as committed as Sands China, as they play a crucial role in ensuring proper access to these essential resources for everyone."

Sands China's support of Clean the World is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

About Clean the World

Clean the World, an affiliate of Clean the World Global, is a global leader in sustainable environmental and social impact solutions, transforming used soap bars and plastic amenities that the hospitality industry would otherwise discard into life-saving, essential supplies for communities in need across the globe. With every soap and plastic amenity recycled, Clean the World helps reduce the impact of pollution on our planet and improves the lives of women, children, and communities globally by donating new soap bars to global NGOs, such as The WASH Foundation.

With over 8,000 participants in its Global Hospitality Recycling Program, Clean the World has already diverted over 25 million pounds of waste from landfills and donated over 80 million bars of recycled soap since its inception in 2009.

To learn more about Clean the World, please visit https://cleantheworld.org.

