MasterClass Announces Kevin Hart's Class on Using Humor to Make Your Mark

The entrepreneur and media mogul shares his cheat code for success and how to use humor to win people over and navigate life

MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced that comedian, actor and entrepreneur Kevin Hart will teach a class on using humor to make your mark. In this class, MasterClass members will learn Hart's secrets for success and how the power of comedy can help overcome obstacles and navigate relationships, careers and life with good energy and laughter. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

Hart will translate his experiences and life stories of achievement into practical and transformative takeaways for MasterClass members, teaching them how finding humor can help them tackle anything. He will talk through how humor can allow members to:

Release tension from stressful personal or professional situations.

Develop a positive mindset and walk into any room with confidence.

Move on from failures by finding the light in their darkest moments.

Overcome fear by making the decision to overcome it.

Become better leaders through the power of laughter.

"Early on in my life, I discovered that I could use comedy as my vehicle for greatness," Hart said. "Since then, I've used it as a tool throughout my life—from making me a better shoe salesman to dealing with the death of my mother and ultimately being able to perform on any stage. In my class, I'll teach how to build better relationships, be better at your job and become a better leader, with laughs all the way."

With a career spanning decades, Hart is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in comedy. He is also a philanthropist and successful entrepreneur, running his own production company, Hartbeat, among many other endeavors. With humor as his superpower, Hart continues to make a positive impact in and outside of the entertainment industry.

The class was produced in collaboration with Hartbeat.

