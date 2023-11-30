Delicious Holiday Dump Cake with Even More Festive Flavor

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dump, bake and feast! This Cranberry Apple Dump Cake by @flychefaldenb is sure to impress your guests thanks to the flavors of Tony Chachere's. Like cobbler but with a cake-like topping, this perfect holiday dessert is even more delicious with the sweetness and spice of Tony's.

CRANBERRY APPLE DUMP CAKE

INGREDIENTS

12 Ounces Cranberries, Fresh and Rinsed

1 Granny Smith Apple, Peeled, Cored and Chopped

1 Cup Tony's Praline Honey Ham Marinade

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Orange Juice

Sugar, to Taste

4 Ounces Crushed Pecans (Optional)

1 Box Spiced Cake Mix

12 Tablespoons Butter, Frozen and Divided

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 45 Minutes

Serves: 8-10

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add Tony's Praline Honey Ham Marinade, brown sugar and orange juice. Bring to a boil and then add in the cranberries and apples. Bring it back to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Let it simmer for 10 minutes or until the cranberries begin to burst. Add in the sugar to taste. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Pour the mixture into a 9x13 baking dish and top with pecans, if desired, and then an even layer of cake mix. Place the butter pieces on top in rows. Bake in the oven for 45-60 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and serve with whipped cream or ice cream and enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

