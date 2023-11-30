Adela Presents Data Demonstrating Strong Prognostic Prediction Capabilities in Lung Cancer at the 2023 Multidisciplinary Thoracic Cancers Symposium

Individuals with higher quantities of cancer signal from cell-free DNA (cfDNA) prior to treatment had a significantly increased likelihood of recurrence post-treatment

Adela's tissue-agnostic platform shows potential to inform treatment decisions by predicting prognosis

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in blood testing for minimal residual disease monitoring and early cancer detection through a proprietary genome-wide methylome approach, is presenting data today demonstrating the feasibility of using its platform for cfDNA cancer signal quantification and prognostic prediction in early stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), during the Plenary Abstract Session at the 2023 Multidisciplinary Thoracic Cancers Symposium in New Orleans. In samples from patients with newly-diagnosed NSCLC, collected at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Health Network, cancer signal from cfDNA was detected and quantified using Adela's platform, and recurrence-free survival was compared between samples with high and low cfDNA cancer signal.

Adela is focused on the detection of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a blood test. (PRNewsfoto/Adela) (PRNewswire)

"Significant progress is being made in the field of oncology to develop additional adjuvant treatment options for patients with early-stage NSCLC. To maximize the benefit of these novel therapies on patient outcomes, clinicians need additional tools to stratify patients with NSCLC based on their likelihood of relapsing," said Geoffrey Liu, MSc, MD, Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Health Network. "The genome-wide methylome platform has the potential to be a meaningful tool to help predict a patient's likelihood of recurrence in NSCLC, if the results presented today demonstrating strong prognostic prediction are replicated in future studies that include post-treatment samples."

In individuals with newly diagnosed stage I-II NSCLC, cfDNA cancer signal was quantified in 41 pre-treatment samples with a median follow-up time of 55.8 months. Individuals with higher quantities of cfDNA cancer signal prior to treatment had a significantly worse recurrence-free survival [hazard ratio (HR) 2.70 (95% CI 1.26, 5.78), log-rank P = 0.008].

"These data build upon Adela's existing body of evidence in Head & Neck Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma, demonstrating that our genome-wide methylome enrichment platform has strong prognostic prediction across multiple cancer types," said Anne-Renee Hartman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Adela. "In NSCLC, acquiring a tumor tissue sample for patients is often not possible. Our tissue-agnostic blood test, in development for predicting outcomes and informing adjuvant treatment decisions following surgery, will increase accessibility of MRD testing for patients and clinicians."

Presentation Details

Prognostic Performance of a Genome-Wide Methylome Enrichment Platform in Early-Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Presenter: Geoffrey Liu, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Health Network

Scientific Session Title: Plenary Abstract Session

Session Date/Time: Thursday, November 30, 1:30 - 3:00 pm CT

About Adela

Adela is developing best-in-class technology to accelerate the diagnosis and improve the management of cancer through blood tests for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring and multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform, which utilizes the company's patented cfMeDIP-seq platform, efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information to maximize test performance and improve treatment decisions. The company's platform specifically isolates the information-rich (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to capture and preserve more genomic material for sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). This comprehensive view of the methylome significantly increases the opportunities for Adela's products to detect cancer signals in the blood compared to approaches that target a smaller set of genomic regions. It also enables enhanced prognostic and predictive abilities, as well as dynamic monitoring in patients over time. Adela's approach to MRD testing is tissue agnostic, eliminating the burden of acquiring a tumor sample. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, Labcorp and RA Capital Management. Find more information at adelabio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adela