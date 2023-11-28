Introworks Launching Agency Provides Marketing Communications Expertise to HistoSonics® as Revolutionary Med Tech Product Goes to Market

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introworks, a leading marketing communications agency, is proud to have supported HistoSonics on the launch of their Edison® System – an unprecedented medical technology that is predicted to revolutionize the treatment of tumors and unwanted tissue, starting in the liver. The collaboration leveraged Introworks' expertise in strategic messaging, storytelling and breakthrough creative to ensure this groundbreaking medical technology receives the attention it deserves.

HistoSonics, founded in 2010, is poised to change patient care and treatment options featuring a mechanical-only method of destroying tumors and tissues called histotripsy. The Edison® System uses an image-guided sonic beam therapy (histotripsy) combined with advanced imaging to deliver non-invasive, personalized treatments to targeted liver tissue and tumors with precision and control and without needles, knives, or ionizing radiation.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with HistoSonics in launching this extraordinary new medical technology," said Bob Freytag, CEO of Introworks. "Our team understands the unique challenges medical start-ups face and are deeply committed to crafting powerful narratives that resonate and drive meaningful engagement. This product is especially rewarding because it allows us to directly contribute through our partnership to advancing a revolutionary medical technology."

The marketing communications expertise provided by Introworks included supporting HistoSonics in refining the overarching product strategic narrative and supporting collateral such as animations, website, and print pieces, as well as staffing support in the form of a Fractional Launch Navigator. Introworks Fractional Launch Navigators offer flexible marketing staffing support to ensure that critical launches and initiatives meet company timelines and goals.

"Introworks has been a great partner in the launch preparation of our Edison® System, providing expertise in content creation and launch execution," said Josh King, VP of Marketing at HistoSonics. The Introworks team spent valuable time and effort early on gaining an in-depth understanding of our launch needs and the dynamics of our regulatory landscape. This foundation yielded a strategic and creative approach that has us poised to meet our overall goals for this launch."

This launch opens up a new category of care for patients and an innovative treatment option for patients suffering with liver tumors., This contemporary experience with HistoSonics only solidifies Introworks' position as a leading partner for medical innovators who want to win in dynamic, high potential markets.

Introworks is a marketing communications agency that specializes in launching, rebooting and boosting products and services that impact health, well-being and the world we live in. Medical innovators find success in their ability to simplify complex concepts and change conversations to help companies win in tough market situations.

HistoSonics' image guided sonic beam therapy system uses advanced imaging and proprietary sensing technology to deliver non-invasive, personalized treatments with precision and control. The science of histotripsy uses focused sound energy to produce controlled acoustic cavitation that mechanically destroys and liquifies targeted liver tumors at sub-cellular levels. The company believes that the novel mechanism of action of their proprietary technology provides significant advantages to patients, including the ability of the treatment site to recover and resorb quickly. Uniquely, the HistoSonics' platform also provides physicians the ability to monitor the destruction of tissue under continuous real-time visualization and control, unlike any modality that exists today.

