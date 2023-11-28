Cyrusher Launches the Hurricane: Pioneering Performance and Comfort in Electric Bikes

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrusher, a leading professional e-bike manufacturer, is on the brink of revolutionizing the benchmarks for performance, comfort, and innovation by launching its latest groundbreaking ebike: the mid-motor Hurricane featuring a carbon fiber frame. This innovation represents a game-changing performance marvel that seamlessly merges technology and design, aiming to provide riders seeking ultimate performance with an unparalleled riding experience.

The powerhouse of performance:

The core strength of this innovative e-bike lies in its 1000-watt ultra-powerful mid-drive motor, empowering riders to conquer diverse terrains effortlessly. Setting itself apart from traditional hub motors, the Hurricane opted for a mid-drive motor to offer riders exceptional balance and control, enabling them to tackle any riding challenge with remarkable finesse.

Carbon Fiber Frame - Unmatched comfort and durability:

The Hurricane stands out as a performance frontrunner in its category, transforming the riding encounter through its carbon fiber frame and 4-link soft-tail construction. This pioneering frame design not only guarantees nimble maneuverability owing to its lightweight structure but also enhances riding comfort by absorbing shocks and vibrations, ensuring an exceptionally smooth ride that lets riders savor every moment.

Utilizing carbon fiber materials, this e-bike ensures outstanding durability and strength, elevating both its performance and longevity. As a result, the Hurricane emerges as a dependable investment for riders seeking a long-term riding companion, promising reliability and lasting value.

Unparalleled component configuration:

With a high-capacity 52V 20Ah LG battery, this e-bike offers an impressive range for long-distance rides without compromising power. Equipped with front and rear pneumatic shock absorbers, it guarantees optimal riding comfort. Its 26"x 4.8 fat tires improve traction and grip, providing increased stability across various terrains.

Prioritizing safety, the Hurricane features the Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brake system, ensuring swift and precise braking. This advanced braking system significantly enhances the overall safety of the vehicle, underscoring its commitment to rider safety.

Innovative features for personalized riding:

The integration of a torque sensor elevates the pedaling experience, offering a seamless and natural riding rhythm. Featuring Shimano transmissions, riders can effortlessly switch gears and adjust speed modes to suit their terrain and preferences, ensuring a customized and smooth ride.

The seat incorporates an innovative shock-absorbing design, enhancing comfort during extended rides. Whether navigating city streets or tackling challenging trails, the Hurricane guarantees an unparalleled riding experience.

Early bird discounts and color options:

For riders eager to embrace the future of cycling, the Hurricane mid-drive e-bike is offered at an exclusive early bird price of $5,699 during the Black Friday sale. Customers also have the option to choose from two available colors, allowing for a personalized touch that aligns with their style and preference.

Enhancing the riding experience

The Hurricane mid-drive e-bike is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a testament to innovation and engineering excellence. Its blend of powerful performance, comfort-centered design and top-quality components sets a new benchmark in the e-bike world. With the perfect balance of power, comfort and safety, the Hurricane promises an exciting ride that invites riders to embrace the future of cycling.

About Cyrusher

Cyrusher is a reputable producer of electric bicycles for professionals that has been successfully marketed in more than 10 nations worldwide. The electric bikes pass rigorous international quality tests and meet CE, UL, Rhos and FCC requirements. An offline store test-ride service has also been introduced in a number of nations, including the USA, UK and France. Additionally, Cyrusher is making innovative inroads in water sports equipment, dedicated to creating products that redefine adventure on the water. Cyrusher will keep expanding its product range in both land and aquatic areas to satisfy more individuals, offering a solution for zero-carbon, fast and convenient urban traveling.

Cyrusher Contacts:

US official website: www.cyrusher.com

UK official website: www.cyrusher.co.uk

French official website: www.cyrusher.fr

German official website: www.cyrusher.de

Phone: (385) 382-1622

Email: support@cyrusher.com

