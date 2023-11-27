RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces Arcus™ training image generator

Company adds hybrid image generation system to training and simulation portfolio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business announced today it is releasing Arcus™, a new image generator that combines Collins' advanced rendering and processing tools with gaming technology to deliver immersive, modular aircrew training.

Advanced image generation from Collins and Unreal Engine shows an immersive scene. (PRNewswire)

Designed with a flexible, open systems architecture, Arcus™ image generator offers realistic, complex synthetic training environments for multiple platforms including fast jet, air transport, mission, rotary wing and commercial aircraft. Collins' new image generator is developed in partnership with gaming engine developer Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology.

"Effective simulation training requires high-fidelity visual realism, and customers also need these technologies to seamlessly adapt to their varied training needs and devices," said Sharon Tabori, senior director and general manager of Simulation and Training Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "Our new hybrid image generator brings improved graphic capabilities to offer flight simulation experiences that are as efficient as they are realistic."

Through its common PC hardware and software applications, Arcus™ supports a variety of simulated flight devices including full-flight simulators, flight training devices and headset virtual reality VR and mixed reality MR systems, reducing cost and increasing opportunities for focused training using the same technology across the simulation spectrum. The image generator's combination of advanced visuals and Epic Games' adaptable gaming technology allows customers to easily adapt their training environments and implement new features as their missions and simulation training needs evolve.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTX