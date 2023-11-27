MIT Technology Review to host free virtual event honoring 2023 Innovators Under 35

This annual list honors exceptional young innovators whose big ideas turn into real-world solutions on December 6, 2023.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review recently announced an inspiring new class of Innovators Under 35, who will be honored in a free virtual event on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from 11:00 am -1:00 pm ET with the theme, "What Makes an Innovator?"

MIT Technology Review Logo. (PRNewsFoto/MIT Technology Review) (PRNewswire)

For more than 20 years, MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35 list has celebrated innovators and their drive to reshape the world for the better. This year's festival theme gives voice to the innovators' stories: the problems they set out to solve, the challenges they faced, and the lessons learned along the way. The 2023 honorees include a researcher focused on self-amplifying RNA—a form of mRNA that can make copies of itself once it gets inside cells, a startup founder unlocking new possibilities in electronics by building batteries that can bend and flex, and an assistant professor of mechanical engineering developing miniature robots that mimic more flexible movements.

Past Innovators Under 35 recipients have gone on to great success in their fields and be behind the innovations that have become a part of our lives and the future. These honorees include, Andrew Ng, Mark Zuckerberg, Julie Shah, of Interactive Robotics Group at MIT; Helen Greiner, the co-founder of iRobot; Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google; Jonathan Ive, chief designer at Apple, and MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden, one of the inventors of the emerging field of optogenetics, to name a few. This year's class is sure to continue the legacy of past innovators.

"This year's class of innovators is serious about solving big challenges in our world and has already made great progress toward that end, despite many challenges," says Amy Nordrum, an executive editor in the newsroom. "We can get a glimpse of where our world is headed through the work and ideas of the people on this list."

MIT Technology Review's annual list of Innovators Under 35 honors rising stars from around the globe who are leveraging emerging technology to make our future brighter. This year's list of changemakers span industries including artificial intelligence, biotech, climate and energy, computing, and robotics.

Nominations for the 2024 class of 35 Innovators Under 35 are now being accepted.

Registration for this year's virtual event is open. See the complete agenda and list of honorees and speakers.

Members of the press may obtain additional information and access by emailing press@technologyreview.com.

Exclusive Partner

The TR35 Festival exclusive partner is JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide, serving millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW