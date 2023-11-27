deepc Establishes MONAI Compatibility, Strengthening Its Commitment to Open-Source Collaboration and Global Healthcare Transformation

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- deepc, a leading MedTech company, aligns strategically with MONAI, the Medical Open Network for Artificial Intelligence. A community-driven open-source framework co-founded by NVIDIA and King's College London, MONAI aims to advance healthcare through medical imaging. By ensuring MONAI compatibility on its platform, deepcOS, deepc emphasizes commitment to open-source AI, interoperability, and global AI development standards.

A recognized standard in medical imaging AI development with 1.75M downloads, MONAI is supported by institutions like King's College London, NIH, and the Mayo Clinic. Notably, it introduced MONAI Application Packages (MAPs) for streamlined AI model packaging, enhancing interoperability. deepcOS' MAPs compatibility unlocks new AI development capabilities and accelerates AI translation into clinical practice.

deepc also joins the MONAI Deploy working group to actively shape standards for medical imaging AI. Its dedicated contributions to MONAI positions deepc as a strategic partner for university hospitals in medical AI research, offering crucial support in AI development and deployment.

"We are thrilled to join the MONAI community and contribute to the advancement of open-source, cutting-edge healthcare solutions," says Dr. Franz Pfister, deepc's co-founder and CEO. "MONAI compatibility strengthens our ability to transform the healthcare industry, making AI development and deployment more accessible and efficient. We are committed to driving innovation in medical AI, fostering collaboration in the development community, and ultimately improving patient care and hospital operations worldwide."

David Bericat, product manager for healthcare at NVIDIA and co-founding cooperator of Project MONAI, shares, "The MONAI framework was created to establish best practices and foster open-source AI collaboration for healthcare researchers in medical imaging. deepc's embrace of MONAI standards will help make the future of medical imaging AI more accessible and robust."

The academic founder of MONAI, King's College London welcomes deepc to the initiative. "deepc's contribution to MONAI underscores their dedication to fostering research support and collaboration within the medical AI community, diversifying key industry engagement with MONAI. By adopting MONAI compatibility on deepcOS, deepc empowers researchers to accelerate innovation, share results, and unite common goals across academic and industry endeavors" adds Prof Sebastien Ourselin FREng FMedSci, Head of School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, King's College London.

In its strategic focus to fully enable safe AI in clinical workflows, deepc is pleased to additionally empower medical researchers in their AI model development. deepc plans to showcase its platform's end-to-end capabilities during its presentation of The United State of AI at RSNA 2023. www.deepc.ai

