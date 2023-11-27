Bosch Power Tools Supports the Next Generation of Hard Workers with Product Donations to Local Trade Schools on Giving Tuesday

Bosch Brand Donates Over $20,000 Worth of Power Tools, Measuring Tools and Accessories to Programs in Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas and San Antonio

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, Bosch Power Tools is empowering the future of the trades by providing tool donations to four high school and pre-college construction trade programs across the U.S. Valued at approximately $20,000, the donation of power tools, measuring tools and accessories is designed to support students' learning and development with hands-on skill-building experiences in the classroom, as the demand for skilled workers across the U.S. reaches new heights.

This Giving Tuesday, Bosch Power Tools is donating over $20,000 worth of tools and accessories to local trade schools, continuing their ongoing support towards the next generation of workers. (PRNewswire)

"As a company dedicated to hard work on the jobsite and in the community, we recognize the importance of investing in the local organizations that are empowering the workforce of tomorrow," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America. "Bosch Power Tools is proud to partner with these four distinguished trade school programs this Giving Tuesday to help ensure students are ready for work their first day on a professional jobsite, while also doing our part to help address the skilled trades gap."

To support the next generation of workers as they enter in-demand careers in the skilled trades, Bosch Power Tools identified ROC Construction Skills Training Center in Charlotte, the Career Institute North Trade High School Program in Dallas, the Construction Careers Academy in San Antonio and the Building Construction Academy at Bowers/Whitley in Tampa, as recipient organizations of its Giving Tuesday initiative.

Bosch Power Tools' donation of tools includes a wide range of equipment, from drills and saws to batteries and chargers, all of which are essential for hands-on training and skill development. The donation follows similar acts of giving in Dallas and Tampa, where Bosch recently donated tools and time as they worked alongside volunteers from the regional Habitat for Humanity teams. Efforts in both communities were impactful for all parties, resulting in new windows and doors, to complete interior framing for new family homes.

"Our school is incredibly grateful for Bosch Power Tools' donation and continued partnership, knowing we both value hard work and strive to empower the workers of tomorrow," said Krista Ackles, Vice Principal of the San Antonio Construction Careers Academy High School.

For more information on Bosch Power Tools' latest innovations, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us , www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx .

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com , www.iot.bosch.com , www.bosch-press.com , www.twitter.com/BoschPresse .

About Construction Careers Academy High School

Since its beginning in 2009, Construction Careers Academy provides an advanced and rigorous curriculum to its public magnet high school students. Focusing on Construction Technology (Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC, Carpentry), Construction Management, Architectural Design and Applied Engineering, the premier campus offers real-world experience and industry certifications that prepare their students for higher education and/or a career in a construction related field.

About ROC Construction Skills Training Center

The mission of The ROC is to provide technical construction skills and job readiness training, mentorships, paid apprenticeships and permanent job placement for students attending high schools in under-served areas of Mecklenburg County.

The ROC was brought to life in 2018 through collaborative efforts with CPCC, CMS and over 40 construction industry partners. CPCC provides rigorous, industry-driven, college level construction education and CMS assists with recruiting, pathways and student transportation. The ROC provides soft skills and job readiness and Industry partners provide paid apprenticeships and full time employment.

About Career Institute North

The Dallas Independent School District is continually preparing its more than 141,000 students for college or a career. The district offers a competitive mix of innovative programs, choice programs and instructional initiatives that support the increased academic achievement and the social and emotional development of its students. To learn more, visit www.dallasisd.org.

About Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools, located in Tampa, Florida, is a leading educational institution dedicated to "Preparing Students for Life." The district is the seventh-largest in the nation and the third-largest in Florida. We proudly educate over 220,000 students, employ more than 24,000 individuals, and offer our families innovative and nationally recognized programs at 250-plus public schools. HCPS ranks 19th in the state for academics and led the nation in the 2022 NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) scores for 4th Grade Reading and 4th Grade Math.

For more information, visit hillsboroughschools.org and follow @HillsboroughSch on all social platforms.

Bosch Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools