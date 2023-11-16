Big Lots to Report Third Quarter Results on November 30, 2023

Company to Broadcast Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced it will report the results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ or by phone by dialing 877.407.3088 (Toll Free) or 201.389.0927 (Toll).

An archive will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ through midnight Thursday, December 14, 2023. In addition, a replay of the call will be available through December 14 by dialing 877.660.6853 (Toll Free) or 201.612.7415 (Toll) and enter the Replay Conference ID: 13742519.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Big Lots, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.