Trucept Announces 427% Increase In Operating Income

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP ) Trucept has increased operating Income by 160% and 427% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year. Trucept has also increased Net Income by 130% and 154% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods in the prior year. Trucept reduced Operating Expenses by 36% and 22% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year.

Trucept, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

CEO Norman Tipton commented:

"We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated team's unwavering commitment and our valued customers' trust, which have led to our outstanding quarterly financial results. This achievement is a testament to our collective efforts and resilience. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and sustainable growth as we move forward. Thank you all for being a vital part of our success story."

Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance Services

Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services

Full-Service Payroll

Human Resources and Management

Employee Benefits Administration

Accounting Support

Safety and Risk Management

For additional information, visit www.trucept.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trucept Inc.