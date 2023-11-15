Redesigned Stylish New Look and High-Tech Interior

Exclusively Equipped with 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid System available in FWD and AWD

Powerful Hybrid System with Up-to 232 Net-Combined Horsepower on AWD Model - 30HP Increase Over Prior Mechanical AWD Model

Re-Engineered Suspension and Braking System for Balanced Handling and Comfort

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

Development and Manufacturing led by U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon greatness, the Toyota Camry enters its ninth generation with a fresh new look, enhanced performance, and a Hybrid powertrain that's made to move. Designed and assembled in the U.S., the new Camry masterfully amplifies everything drivers love about the current best-selling sedan in the U.S., with more power, striking good looks, feature packed convenience, and capable handling. And now, as a part of Toyota's effort to provide electrification for all, the 2025 Toyota Camry will be an exclusively Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), offering a combination of power and fuel efficiency that is ready to take on the daily drive.

Toyota Unveils the Powerful and Purely Hybrid Next Generation Camry (PRNewswire)

Powering the Camry is Toyota's first-ever sedan pairing of its 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5). Combining the engine's power with two electric motors, this dynamic new HEV has a standard 225 net combined horsepower on Front Wheel Drive (FWD) models and 232HP on Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) equipped models. Toyota engineers have also tuned the new HEV system at lower speeds to reduce engine RPMs and increase power from the traction battery to provide satisfying acceleration and torque feel. The Toyota Camry will also adopt the "Beyond Zero" badge to signal Toyota's strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions and its vision for a carbon-neutral future.

For the first time ever on a Camry Hybrid, Toyota's Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system will be available on all grades. For added peace of mind, the AWD system provides additional traction when needed, like during inclement weather or while cornering. The AWD system's capability comes from a dedicated rear electric drive motor generator that automatically supplies power to the rear wheels when needed.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in the Spring of 2024.

Sleek New Generation

The ninth generation Camry, designed by CALTY's Newport Beach, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan studios, delivers a sleeker, athletic look to the popular sedan's design. The distinctive hammerhead front fascia adds a fresh clean look that is sure to turn heads. All grades will feature slim LED headlights, daytime running lights and taillights.

The SE and XSE grades have sporty exterior styling with a sleek roofline and a chiseled body. The sport grades feature racing-inspired functional aerodynamic air ducts, front-side canards and a rear diffuser. The rear also has an exposed dual-tip exhaust as well as a rear lip spoiler. The XSE will further the sporty style with a unique color matched front grille and black trunk garnish. With standard 18-inch multi-spoke black-finished alloy wheels on SE grades and standard 19-inch multi-spoke black and smoke gray-finished alloy wheels on the XSE, these models will be a sure stand-out amongst its peers.

Exterior color options include newly available Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal that will join Camry favorites like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue. The XSE grades add an available two-tone look with Ocean Gem, Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red paired with a Midnight Black Metallic roof.

Open-Style Cockpit

Merging with the impeccable craftsmanship of Camry, the modern open-concept and refined materials offer a unique experience to the interior design of each grade.

Beginning with the sport grades, the SE comes with SofTex®-trimmed seats featuring sporty bold white accents in either Boulder or Black while the XSE adds a standard leather-trimmed interior with artistic "shooting blade" patterned perforations found on both the side door trim and seating surfaces. The XSE interior is available in two colors: Black with blue lined perforations or the fan-favorite Cockpit Red. Both the SE and XSE grades come equipped with standard aluminum sport pedals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters.

The comfort grades also showcase their own interior personality and style. The LE will feature an expertly designed interior inspired by ocean waves with an embossed pattern in woven fabric found on the interior trim and seat surfaces in Boulder or Black. The higher-end XLE grade is the first Toyota Camry to feature leather and Dinamica® microfiber-trimmed seats offered in Light Gray or Black. A quilted pattern in this material can also be found on the front door panels and dashboard.

The Camry will also have enhanced seat comfortability. Toyota engineers achieved this by changing the shape and density of the seat cushion and by increasing the cushion length. The headrest was also softened and moved rearward to enhance seat and ride comfort. That comfort can be extended on the XLE and XSE grades with available front heated and ventilated seats that can be adjusted to three levels. These higher-end grades will also have a quieter cabin thanks to the standard front-side acoustic laminated glass to help reduce wind noise and harshness.

Toyota Camry also sets the standard for convenience. The next generation model comes with a standard smart-key with push-to-start button, and a dual-zone automatic climate control system with rear air vents. For those who may have multiple drivers in the household, the XLE grade offers an available driver's memory seat and memory side view mirrors. For added convenience, the XLE has available automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers. And for the first time on a Camry Hybrid, the XLE and XSE grades will have the option of adding a power tilt and slide panoramic roof with a power-retractable sunshade.

More than Meets the Eye

Under the hood, the Camry comes standard with the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) which offers a more controllable and engaging driving experience. The system uses lighter and more compact electric motors to produce more power and enhanced performance than the previous hybrid system. When paired together, THS 5 and Toyota's Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system results in 232 net combined horsepower – 30 more horsepower than the current generation with a mechanical All-Wheel Drive system.

The electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) has been adapted to work seamlessly with the hybrid system. The electronically controlled AWD features precise on-demand front-rear torque distribution in accordance with driving conditions to support start-off acceleration, handling, fuel efficiency and stability when driving on slippery road surfaces such as snow.

The Camry also has a retuned suspension for enhanced responsiveness and agile handling which adds a sense of thrill when taking on those twisting and turning roads. The sport grades have a specific sport-tuned suspension with increased comfort, while still providing even greater stability, handling, and confidence behind the wheel.

Enhanced Tech

For the 2025 model, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster comes standard on LE and SE models, while a standard 12.3-in fully digital gauge cluster is found in the XLE and XSE grades. The XLE and XSE grades also come with an available 10-inch Head Up Display to allow drivers to check their speed, see warning indicators, and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia System includes a standard 8-inch touchscreen display or an available 12.3-inch screen. The system includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and pairs well with the standard Qi wireless charging pad. The Camry also offers a standard combination of USB-A and USB-C ports, with three in the front and two in the rear across all grades.

Access to a wide range of enhanced connectivity features is also available. Toyota Audio Multimedia allows simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect* trial/subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices (30 day/3GB trial included).

With an active available Drive Connect* trial or subscription, Camry drivers can also interact with the system through touch and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect*, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates will also be available.

Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Integrated Streaming is also available, providing the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control. And for those who enjoy premium sounds during commutes, Camry offers a nine speaker JBL® Premium Audio system upgrade.

Additional connected services are available on the Camry as well. The up to 10-year Safety Connect* trial includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. The up to 10-year Service Connect* trial provides drivers the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

A Digital Key is available on XLE and XSE grades. With an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription, drivers can use the Digital Key via the Toyota app and allow passive entry unlock on front doors and trunk or push start in-cabin using your smartphone as the key.

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G Network-dependent.

Driver Assistance and Safety Features

The Toyota Camry comes standard with Blind Spot Monitor, which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes, with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning.

For those looking for additional Driver Assistance features, the XLE and XSE grades come available with a Premium Plus Package which includes features such as:

Traffic Jam Assist**

Front-Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Change Assist

Panoramic View Monitor

Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking

The Toyota Camry comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0). The safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist: When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Road Sign Assist: Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display and icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Automatic High Beams: The Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The AHB system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

Proactive Driving Assist: Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

For complete details on TSS 3.0, please visit Toyota.com/safety-sense.

** Traffic Jam Assist Requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription and is 4G network dependent. For details please visit https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2025 Toyota Camry also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

MEDIA CONTACT

Breanne McCallop

breanne.mccallop@toyota.com

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America