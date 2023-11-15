TouchTunes Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation with Largest-Ever Sweepstakes

The award-winning jukebox platform commemorates milestone anniversary with exciting prizes and exclusive content

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchTunes , the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, announces today its 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes to celebrate a remarkable two and a half decades since revolutionizing the shared music experience with the invention of a commercial digital jukebox.

TouchTunes 25th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

TouchTunes' 25th anniversary takes center stage through the month of November, with exciting promotions and exclusive content for loyal fans, including unique, engaging social media content and the largest sweepstakes in company history. Download and use the mobile app to play any song at any TouchTunes location now through November 30 for a chance to win. Two hundred and fifty exciting prizes range from one grand prize of a $1,000 Visa gift card, four prizes of $250 Visa gift cards, and 245 prizes of 25 TouchTunes credits. If a user plays more songs during the promotion period, they'll earn more sweepstakes entries and increase their likelihood of winning.

In addition to the sweepstakes, fans can enjoy a specially curated TouchTunes 25 playlist featuring top songs from the past 25 years. The playlist can be found on any one of over 65,000 jukeboxes found in bars, restaurants, and other social venues located throughout North America and Europe, and in the TouchTunes mobile app.

TouchTunes' remarkable journey began with a bold founding vision to leverage technology innovation to transform the jukebox experience through touch screens and digital music. Tony Mastronardi and Guy Nathan's innovative approach in the mid-90s predated the Apple iPod by five years. Under the leadership of President & CEO, Ross Honey, the company continues on its mission to develop the best jukeboxes and shared music experience to delight music lovers in their favorite venues.

"We are thrilled to celebrate TouchTunes' 25th anniversary this year, and to thank our fans for their unwavering support with the launch of our biggest sweepstakes to date," says Honey. "We're looking forward to the next 25 years of music and innovation excellence, as TouchTunes continues to redefine the in-venue entertainment experience for each new generation of jukebox users."

For more information and official rules on TouchTunes' 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes and to download the TouchTunes mobile app, visit www.touchtunes.com/tt25 . Follow along on TouchTunes' Instagram for exclusive messages from artists and a dive into TouchTunes' history.

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes is the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, with its connected jukeboxes featured in more than 65,000 bars, restaurants, breweries and other social venues across North America and Europe. Music is the core of TouchTunes' experience, with millions of songs played daily across the network and a popular companion mobile app that lets anyone find nearby jukebox locations, create playlists, and control the in-venue music directly from their phone. TouchTunes supports a highly scalable digital out-of-home activation platform that provides targeted advertising and promotional opportunities for consumer brands. For more information, visit www.touchtunes.com .

