Sphere And Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Announce Custom Race Content For Exosphere

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) and the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX announced today new details on the custom Grand Prix™ content created exclusively by Sphere Studios that will be displayed on Sphere's fully programmable LED exterior – the Exosphere – in celebration of Las Vegas' inaugural race weekend. The Exosphere is the world's largest LED screen and a landmark recognized around the world for its dynamic visuals and captivating content.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in the inaugural year both for Sphere and the Grand Prix in Las Vegas," said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President Marquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, who oversees marquee events for Sphere. "This is one of the world's premier sporting events, and we are ready to showcase Sphere to our global audience via F1® – both in person in Las Vegas and watching around the world – demonstrating the unparalleled technological and creative capabilities of the Exosphere."

"Sphere's Exosphere doesn't just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerizing experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend."

Race Week in Las Vegas officially kicked off yesterday with The Netflix Cup – which marked the first time the Exosphere's content was cued live in response to a live sporting event. The race itself, on Saturday, November 18, will also see content created exclusively by Sphere Studios for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, cued live throughout. This will include real time pole position, and a custom podium moment that will celebrate the race's winner.

In addition, throughout the week, F1 content will be on display including driver cards featuring all 20 drivers and their cars in a larger-than-life form, as well as F1 helmets to serve as iconic backdrops for fan photos. Additional bespoke content will be unveiled during the race itself, including opportunities for fans to see themselves on Sphere.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the first live event that features Sphere as part of the official broadcast, reaching millions of F1 fans watching the race around the world. Because of the venue's prime position along the track, Sphere will be visible from multiple unique angles, including above. The custom Exosphere content running throughout race week will be optimized to account for a bird's eye view of the track and venue.

In addition to custom Las Vegas Grand Prix content, some of the world's largest brands will have advertisements displayed on Sphere as part of their partnership with the Grand Prix, including American Express, Aristocrat, Aston Martin, Body Armor, Google Chrome, Heineken, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Mercedes Benz, Netflix, Paramount+, Pirelli, Puma, Salesforce, T-Mobile, and Virgin Hotels.

The largest LED screen on Earth, the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating a vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline and now, on the Las Vegas Grand Prix racetrack.

Sphere is also the site of the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere as part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The race itself will travel around Sphere at turns five through nine.

