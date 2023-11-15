Pet Releaf Announces "Your Pet's Black Friday" - A Day of Exclusive Deals for Dogs and Cats

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the original and leading provider of CBD products for pets, is excited to introduce a new holiday shopping tradition: Your Pet's Black Friday. This exciting event is designed to celebrate our four-legged companions and offer pet parents unbeatable deals before the frenzy of traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We are thrilled to introduce pet parents to Your Pet's Black Friday, a dedicated weekend just for shopping for pets.

The 3-day event will happen the weekend before Black Friday on petreleaf.com, and Pet Releaf is encouraging their retail partners to participate as well.

Your Pet's Black Friday Details:

Dates: November 17th to November 19th

Deals: Use the code PETBLACKFRIDAY on petreleaf.com to get 20% off sitewide. Plus, for orders over $75, customers will receive a free bag of mystery Edibites, the perfect holiday surprise!

Pet Releaf recognizes that our pets deserve a special place on the holiday shopping list. Your Pet's Black Friday is a unique opportunity for pet parents to stock up on their dog's and cat's favorite products before all the human brands take over their inbox!

"We are thrilled to introduce pet parents to a dedicated weekend just for shopping for their pets!" said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings. "Since your dog or cat probably doesn't have an email address or computer, we're asking you to mark your calendar for 11/17 where you can expect our best discounts of the year."

The event is not just about great deals; it's a chance for pet parents to prepare their pets for a stressful holiday season. From large family gatherings to hectic travel days, most pets can benefit from the calming support Pet Releaf brings.

Your Pet's Black Friday is set to become an annual tradition for Pet Releaf.

For more information and to participate in Your Pet's Black Friday, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Carney

mirandac@petreleaf.com

