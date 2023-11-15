Manni Group Launches Innovative Architectural Training Course with a Lecture from Bjarke Ingels Group

VERONA, Italy, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manni Group, an international prominent player in steel building industry, has announced the launch of an advanced educational program focusing on cutting-edge off-site technologies for architecture, organized in partnership with YACademy, post-graduate institute dedicated to architectural education. This unique initiative, aimed at fostering the adoption of modern construction methods among emerging young designers, is developed with the support of industry leaders ROCKWOOL as Main Sponsor and BASF as Sponsor, and patronised by Edera, Fondazione Promozione Acciaio, UNICMI, ADI, EURAC and ILFI Associations. By aligning with the ambitious goals of the EU Green Deal, Manni Group aims to contribute to the crucial mission of reducing carbon footprints in the construction sector.

Titled "Off-Site Technologies for Architecture", the program of the course underscores Manni Group's dedication to driving social and cultural progress. The course is designed to equip budding architects and engineers with specialized knowledge in off-site design and hold by an exclusive panel of teachers including Nicola Scaranaro of Foster&Partners Studio, Paolo Matteuzzi of Zaha Hadid Architects, Paolo Cresci of Arup and Giulio Rigoni of Bjarke Ingels Group. Participants will gain practical insights into the latest technical advancements and design possibilities through a comprehensive curriculum involving theoretical lectures, interactive workshops, and on-site visits to prominent construction projects.

"The desire to create culture", explains Francesco Manni, President of Manni Group, "is a vision extremely dear to Giuseppe Manni, President of our Group until his last day, who was able to convey strength and optimism by always underlining the importance of knowledge in the company. For this reason, within the "Off-site Technologies for Architecture" course a scholarship has been established in his name, so that talents at an international level have the opportunity to access very high-level training aimed at specializing future architecture and engineering professionals."

Scheduled to run from November 30, 2023, to February 16, 2024, in the vibrant city of Bologna, the course symbolizes Manni Group's steadfast commitment to an all-encompassing ESG strategy. By integrating environmentally conscious construction practices and nurturing young talents, the initiative addresses critical environmental concerns while socially contributing to the progress of urban development.

"Anyone working in the sector has a duty to consider themselves a non-marginal player in the protection of the environment and the well-being of those who will inhabit the planet. "Offsite Technologies for Architecture" was in fact initiated by the above-mentioned reflections: a concrete project to develop skills and professionalism for the construction of an ethical future in line with the decarbonization objectives of the EU Green Deal. Construction science and off-site technologies can make the difference, therefore, it is necessary to start from education, so that today's designers are increasingly able to offer solutions and answers for the future. We thank those who believe in this project", states Enrico Frizzera, CEO of Manni Group.

The unveiling event was hosted last 13th of November at the prestigious ADI Design Museum in Milan, which houses the historical collection of the Compasso d'Oro Award of ADI, the organization that also Manni Group is member of. The conference featured influential figures from the design and education sectors. The protagonists of the debate, Annalisa Andaloro, Scientific Director of the EURAC Face course, along with Architect Giulio Rigoni of the Bjarke Ingels Group Studio, delivered compelling insights into the pivotal role of off-site technology in advancing sustainable architectural solutions. The presentation of this high-level initiative was a special occasion to gather a private company - which is not only as an operator within the industry sector, but also as a promoter of the culture of off-site construction - with the world of architecture, putting the technical know-how together with the prestigious experience of authoritative exponents of the architecture sector at the service of the young designers of tomorrow.

For more information about the course, please visit: https://ota-course.mannigroup.com/en/

About Manni Group:

With over 75 years of industry experience, Manni Group remains at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions and expertise in the field of dry construction. Committed to promoting sustainable principles in real estate and design, the company's comprehensive approach contributes to enhancing the eco-friendliness and energy efficiency of projects. Manni Group has been recognized with prestigious certifications, including LEED, BREEAM, and the esteemed ILFI DECLARE label.

About YACademy:

With 15 Pritzker prize winners - the "Nobels" of architecture - on its teaching panel, YACademy is the first post-graduate institute in the world born from the comparison and collaboration between the most illustrious names in contemporary design and architecture. From the definition of programs to the delivery of teaching, every aspect is taken care of by the greatest creative studios of our time. Thanks to the collaboration with well-known professional realities, YACademy qualifies itself as the ideal context in which a young person can complete or update their skills to give impetus to their career through the connection with the most important studios on the international scene.

