Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Smart Street Furniture Will Grow to Nearly $6 Billion by 2032

Market drivers include providing more amenities in public spaces, access to charging, and desire to improve the efficiency of municipal services

In recent years, smart cities have turned an innovative eye to street furniture: the poles, benches, waste cans, and fire hydrants that sit on the street. Through clever design, these objects can offer amenities today while laying a foundation for a more connected and efficient city in the future. While some solutions like smart kiosks and smart waste have found early success, developing smart city trends suggest that this type of infrastructure will become increasingly common due to its being the foundation for other technologies. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the smart street furniture market is expected to grow from an annual revenue of $961.4 million in 2023 to $5.8 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%.

"As cities look to expand public Wi-Fi and Internet of Things sensor networks, they will need locations to house hardware that they can secure," says Grant Samms, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Furthermore, as more transportation becomes electrified, including micromobility options, residents will expect charging as a function of the urban environment."

Providing access to charging for phones, electric bikes (e-bikes), and electric scooters (e-scooters) is a driver for smart poles and benches. A desire to improve the efficiency of municipal services like waste collection and water distribution is also significant. The cost of many smart street furniture solutions is the primary barrier to market development. However, this barrier is considerably smaller for technologies that are offered through arrangements that have low-to-no upfront costs or a clear and short path to generating positive ROI, according to the report.

The report, Smart Street Furniture, analyzes the global market for smart street furniture including market issues, emerging trends, drivers, and barriers to deployment. Ten-year market analyses (2023-2032) are included for smart poles, benches, kiosks, and waste cans. These analyses include breakouts by technology, segment, and world region. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

