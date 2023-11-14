Regal announces Family Ticket offer for all G, PG, and PG-13 rated movies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With affordable bundles trending, Regal wants to share the love of family friendly movies by offering four tickets all at child prices with the Regal Family Ticket. Available at all Regal theatres, the ticket offer provides a discount on the overall price, cheaper than the four tickets purchased individually for the latest Hollywood blockbusters.

"Family friendly movies appeal across generations, and Regal is excited to offer an affordable option for small groups to visit the theatre to enjoy these titles together," said John Curry, Chief Commercial Officer at Regal. "With current and upcoming movies like Trolls Band Together, Wish, Wonka, and Migration, the Regal Family Ticket offer makes the most wonderful time of the year even better."

The family ticket bundle is available to groups of four consisting of up to two adults and two children or one adult with three children. Additionally, all four attendees must attend the same movie (no R-rated titles) and same showtime to meet the terms of this offer. Ticket pricing is based on the child rate for the Regal location being attended and will be available for a limited time.

The Regal Family Ticket purchases also add credits to Regal Crown Club accounts where active members earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Free program membership is available in the Regal mobile app and at Regal's website: REGmovies.com. Members can program their favorite theatres, purchase tickets and redeem reward credits all from their mobile devices.

