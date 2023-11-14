Catalina Crunch® Serves Up A Winning Partnership With The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA): Capitalizing On The Fastest Growing Sport in America

The pioneering natural cereal and snack brand is thrilled to announce their partnership with the PPA to further fuel their tournaments this fall.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, a leading natural cereal brand, is thrilled to serve as an official sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) for their winter tournaments and events. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations and is set to elevate the sport of pickleball to new heights.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the PPA as pickleball takes the world by storm and Catalina Crunch® continues to stand out as a leader in the snack category," shared Krishna Kaliannan, the CEO and Founder of Catalina Crunch®. "The natural alignment between our brand and the sport makes perfect sense, and we are proud to partner with the PPA to demonstrate how athletes and novice pickleball players can properly fuel for their best match."

Catalina Crunch® is renowned for its commitment to providing innovative and nutritious food options to support an active and healthy lifestyle. Their extensive line of cereals, cookies and snacks is specially crafted with premium ingredients to cater to health-conscious consumers seeking delicious alternatives. With a shared passion for promoting wellness, the partnership is a natural fit.

As a partner of the PPA, Catalina Crunch® will provide players and fans alike with access to their wholesome, great-tasting products at PPA events and tournaments across the country. Pickleball enthusiasts can look forward to enjoying Catalina Crunch®'s delectable Crunch Mix within the Hertz Gold Cup in Daytona, FL in November, the CIBC PBA Finals in San Clemente, CA in November and the Masters in Rancho Mirage, CA in January 2024.

"Pickleball promotes physical fitness and well-being, so partnering with a company that creates good-tasting products specifically designed for healthy living was a natural fit. Catalina Crunch® takes pride in helping people live a better life and thrive, which is exactly what pickleball can do for participants of all ages. The remarkable health benefits of America's fastest-growing sport are well-documented," said Kim Pettit, Vice President of Partnerships for the PPA Tour. "With that in mind, Catalina Crunch® will be a fantastic addition to the array of food options we offer on-site at tournaments. Players and spectators alike can enjoy a vast array of low carb snacks that satisfy their hunger and deliver key nutritional benefits at the same time."

As pickleball continues to gain popularity worldwide, Catalina Crunch®'s support for the PPA is a testament to the sport's bright future. Together, they aim to inspire athletes and fans to pursue an active lifestyle while enjoying nutritious and delicious snacks.

For more information on Catalina Crunch® visit us.catalinacrunch.com and follow on Instagram ( @CatalinaCrunch ), Facebook ( @CatalinaCrunch ) and TikTok ( @CatalinaCrunch ). For more information on the Professional Pickleball Association visit www.ppatour.co and follow on Instagram ( @ppatour ) and Facebook ( PPA Tour ).

About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

About the Professional Pickleball Association Tour: Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine who the best male and female player in the world is. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and awards over $5.5 million in annual prize money during the 2023 season. Inviting amateur players to also compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every skill level.

