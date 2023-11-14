Breaking down barriers: Coda simplifies D2C ecommerce for publishers with launch of Custom Commerce

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda Payments ("Coda") has announced the launch of Custom Commerce , a direct-to-customer (D2C) web store solution that empowers publishers to connect, sell, and scale like never before.

Recent research indicates that a leading publisher currently earning 10% of its revenue from its webstore could see this figure triple by 2024[1]. A driving force behind this projected growth is the control over data that owned web stores provide. By owning and managing their customer data directly, publishers gain access to important insights about their audience's behaviors, preferences, and buying patterns. This facilitates more informed decision-making, enabling publishers to better tailor their offerings, refine marketing strategies, and anticipate market trends.

Coda recognises this potential and offers publishers a straightforward solution that is 100% customizable. With Custom Commerce, publishers can tap into this significant growth opportunity while retaining the distinct look, feel, and design of their brand. Publishers maintain total control and data ownership. This means full control of the checkout process and ownership of invaluable customer data, safeguarding the publisher's interests while ensuring a seamless shopping experience for the end customer.

Coda's Custom Commerce is not just about creating a personalized webshop that's both safe and easy to use. It offers publishers a simple and effective way to engage and impress their customers through live ops events and promotions tailored to local audiences. It's a step above the usual solutions, ensuring publishers stand out and succeed in each market they operate in.

Mike Feldkamp, Chief Technology Officer at Coda commented:

"We've been successfully operating Codashop for almost a decade and have grown it into a marketplace trusted by over 10 million gamers worldwide. Today, we're thrilled to be able to channel that expertise into Custom Commerce, simplifying direct customer engagement for publishers. It's more than just a web store; it's a path to community building and driving long term value through D2C success. We're offering unmatched customization, control, security, and support. We're excited to see Custom Commerce reshape out-of-app monetization and deepen our publishers' customer relationships as they boost their revenue"

With Custom Commerce, operational flexibility is more than just a buzzword. It's the key to simplifying global growth for publishers, enabling them to expand into new markets and scale their digital merchandising functions over time. Coda stands with publishers every step of the way, providing outstanding support to ensure the success of their D2C efforts.

About Coda

Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of experience managing the complexities of monetization and content discovery in gaming and beyond. Coda is trusted by over 300 publishers – including industry giants Activision Blizzard, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Zynga – to grow revenue, profit margins, and customer engagement by connecting them to 10M+ paying customers around the world. Coda offers channel, platform and payment solutions including Codapay , which offers direct payments integration on publishers' websites, and Codashop , the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide, and xShop , which makes their content available on a range of e-commerce platforms. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in APAC by the Financial Times , a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine .

