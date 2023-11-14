ACE Cash Express Raises Over $30,000 for Autism Speaks

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group, Inc. brand, raised $31,750 for Autism Speaks during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. Earlier this year, our South Texas store employees set a goal to raise $30,000, surpassing last year's donation of $23,259. Autism Speaks has become a very special charity to our store employees, especially after learning that some of our employees have loved ones with autism. By supporting Autism Speaks, ACE helps bring awareness to autism and advance research into causes and better treatments for autism spectrum disorders and related conditions.

"The stories shared by ACE employees helps bring our mission to life," said Hunter Heidtke, Senior Field Development Coordinator at Autism Speaks. "The success of our organization is measured in the individuals and families we serve, and partnerships with groups like ACE empower us to positively impact members of our Austin and San Antonio communities. Our collaboration over the years has been amazing and we are incredibly lucky to have a great company supporting our vision."

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. Through the years, they have worked tirelessly to provide crucial autism research, advocacy, services and support to help people with autism and those who support them thrive. Since 2005, Autism Speaks has aided over 27 million people through services and support, funding research to lower the age of diagnosis, driving earlier screening and interventions.

"We are proud to support Autism Speaks in Texas," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Our employees are passionate about advocating and raising awareness for this important cause."

Nationally, the 2023 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $150,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Feed My Starving Children, and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $17 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication. They are dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. To learn more about autism or Autism Speaks please visit their website www.autismspeaks.org.

