Pimly launches Partner Program for Salesforce SI's to scale The Product 360

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimly, the innovator and pioneer of the Product360 is proud to announce the launch of its Pimly Partner Program. This Partner Program has tiered benefits and is open to System Integrators, Consultancies and Digital Agencies that focus on the intersection of Salesforce, Commerce and Revenue Operations.

"We actually soft launched this Partner Program in June 2023 right before Salesforce Connections. The feedback, energy and appetite was so great we spent the next couple quarters building the program, technology and structure" said CoFounder MIke MIlburn. "Partners are such an important part of the Salesforce Ecosystem. These are the trusted advisors, architects, developers and consultants that truly deliver customer success every day. Pimly is such a disruptive technology and this is going to create a lot of new growth for so many consulting businesses."

Randy Higgins, Chief Strategy Officer of Shift7 said ""Shift7 is incredibly proud to partner with Pimly. Our manufacturing customers are all heavily invested in the Customer360 and now they have an integrated solution to also manage the Product360. Pimly technology is a game changer for any company that manufactures or distributes products."

Pimly is a modern Product Information Management solution that brings all of your product information into Salesforce to easily manage and utilize product data and digital assets across your Salesforce clouds. Now you can create world-class customer experiences because every client-facing team member sees the same, accurate information. Visit pimly.co for more information or go to Pimly on the Salesforce AppExchange to get started now.

Shift7 Digital, a Merkle company, is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers, distributors and their customers. With proven knowledge of the manufacturing industry, Shift7 helps B2B companies modernize the marketing and sales process by optimizing customer touchpoints and delivering a seamless self-service experience. By shifting the way manufacturers and distributors engage with customers online, Shift7 is helping brands increase sales, improve profitability and forge long-lasting customer relationships. Shift7 is a Salesforce Ventures-backed company and partners with leading cloud-based technologies to deliver customer success. For more information, visit shift7digital.com.

