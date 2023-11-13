The FHH Forum 2023, which was held yesterday in Geneva, on the theme "Horology Futurology", proved to be a crossroads of avant-garde ideas and constructive debate, guided by exchanges and in-depth discussions with renowned experts

The FHH Forum 2023, which was held yesterday in Geneva, on the theme "Horology Futurology", proved to be a crossroads of avant-garde ideas and constructive debate, guided by exchanges and in-depth discussions with renowned experts

GENEVA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fondation Haute Horlogerie successfully hosted the 11th edition of the FHH Forum at the Maison de la Paix yesterday in Geneva. Under the evocative theme "Horology Futurology", the event saw the participation of around 200 people. The day echoed the mission of the FHH Forum: to ensure the sustainability and adaptability of the watch industry by fostering dialogue and debate. Delphine Bachmann - State Councilor of the Canton of Geneva, Sami Kanaan - Member of the Executive Council of the City of Geneva, and Pascal Ravessoud - Vice-President of the FHH, laid the groundwork for this day of reflection.

Then, Ian Goldin, Professor at the University of Oxford and world expert in futurology, and Virginie Raisson, President of the IPCC Pays-de-la-Loire, captivated the audience with their keynotes on "The World of Tomorrow: Macro Trends and Perspectives". They highlighted the significant impact of exogenous factors on the watch sector. Continuing with these reflections, Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, President, International for the New York Times, brilliantly moderated a Q&A session dedicated to managing the tensions between individual freedoms and the common good, drawing on historical and current data.

The transition was then made towards the theme of "Humans and Nature", where Bruno David, former director of the French National Museum of Natural History, made the case for an educational revolution and strengthening our link with biodiversity. In a continuation, Inès Léonarduzzi brought another dimension on "How to Manage Short and Long Time for Business Efficiency", encouraging long-term vision in entrepreneurial strategies.

Focus shifted to the watch industry and the revelations of the Deloitte study presented by Karine Szegedi, Managing Partner. The results notably highlighted key trends such as the growing importance of India as an emerging horological market, or the greater price awareness and curiosity of new generations. Diana Derval, chief researcher at DervalResearch; Austen Chu, founder and CEO of Wristcheck; Scott Wempe, Limited Partner and Co-Head of Business Development at Wempe; and Guido Terreni, CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier, then joined Ms. Szegedi around a fascinating panel, entitled "The behaviors of the watch customer: expectations and aspirations".

In closing, the panel on "A Prospective Evolution of Watchmaking Customer Engagement" was moderated by Stéphane JG Girod, with speakers Anne-Sophie Scharff, head of strategic planning at Digital Luxury Group; Matthias Fuchs, assistant professor of marketing at EHL; and Clara de Pirey, global luxury director at Nelly Rodi, focusing on new trends and the emerging concept of "Retailternainment".

The 2023 FHH Forum has proven that complex periods have highlighted the watch industry's ability to adapt and innovate. Stay tuned for what future editions have in store!

Media Contact:

Meera Anand

Senior Communications Consultant – Fondation Haute Horlogerie

E: meera.anand@hautehorlogerie.org

M: +41 79 420 7789

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273584/The_Fondation_Haute_Horlogerie.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273551/FHH_Logo.jpg

FHH Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Fondation Haute Horlogerie