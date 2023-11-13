Console & Associates, P.C.: PJ&A Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers and PHI of an Unknown Number of Northwell Health Patients

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Northwell Health patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised following a data breach at Perry Johnson & Associates ("PJ&A"). The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the PJ&A / Northwell Health breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of millions of patients has been compromised. Now, patients' full names, Social Security numbers and protected health information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On November 3, 2023, PJ&A filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of California on behalf of multiple companies. At the time, it wasn't clear which healthcare providers were impacted; however, since then, Northwell Health has confirmed it was among the affected entities.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an unknown number of patients; however, previously, Northwell Health released a statement suggesting over 3.8 million patients were affected before retracting the statement.

PJ&A notes that the incident stemmed from an unauthorized party being able to access PJ&A's network between March 27, 2023 and May 2, 2023. During this time, patients' information was accessed and removed from PJ&A's system.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Dates of birth,

Addresses,

Medical record numbers,

Hospital account numbers,

Admission diagnoses, and

Dates and times of service.

If you receive a data breach notice from PJ&A or Northwell Health, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a PJ&A / Northwell Health Data Breach Letter?

