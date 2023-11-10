KDx Diagnostics Inc. announces new distribution partnerships in Europe for the URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KDx Diagnostics, a pioneering medical device company known for its innovative noninvasive urine test for bladder cancer, the URO17Ò test, is thrilled to announce strategic partnerships with leading distributors in Europe. These partnerships mark a significant milestone for KDx as we continue our mission to make early and accurate bladder cancer detection accessible worldwide.

Our newly established distribution partners in Europe include:

LabForce AG, Covering Switzerland

"LabForce is honored to represent KDx Diagnostics in Switzerland as this offers so much benefit for patients who might suffer of bladder cancer", said Mr. Rolf Krusi, Director. LabForce is a Swiss company specialized in the distribution of reagents and laboratory equipment for life science research and clinical diagnostics.

MCT Lifesciences, Expanding our reach in United Kingdom

"MCT is pleased to announce a partnership with KDx Diagnostics, becoming their distributor for the UK market. This partnership will bring KDx Diagnostics' innovative and high-quality diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals and patients across the UK", said Dr. Murat Celebi, CEO at MCT Lifesciences. MCT is a UK-based company that supplies medical devices and disposables to the NHS hospitals and clinics in the UK.

"We are delighted to partner with LabForce, and MCT Lifesciences. Their expertise and commitment align perfectly with our vision to improve bladder cancer diagnosis and, by extension, patient outcomes," said Sholeh Jahanfard, President and COO at KDx Inc. "These partnerships will provide healthcare professionals with easier access to the URO17Ò CE-IVD test, ultimately benefiting patients by enabling earlier detection and timely intervention for bladder cancer in Europe and outside the USA".

About KDx Diagnostics Inc.

Founded in 2017, KDx is developing non-invasive cancer tests to improve early detection and therapy decisions in cancer. The URO17® bladder cancer test developed by KDx may prove to be the most sensitive and specific for bladder cancer developed to date. KDx plans to develop tests based on the same biomarker for other platforms and sample types and expand its product line into other cancer diagnostic tests. URO17® is CE-IVD product outside the U.S., and a research use only product that is currently available as Laboratory Developed Test in the U.S.

Contact:

KDx Diagnostics Inc.

408-628-7715

info@kdxdiagnostics.com

LABFORCE AG

TEL.: +41 61 795 96 20

INFO@LABFORCE.CH

MCT Lifesciences

Tel: +44 7821 701014

Info@mct-lifesciences.co.uk

URO17 is a registered trademark of KDx.

