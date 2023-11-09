WiMi Announced Semantic Segmentation Based on Multi-modal Data Fusion

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it used multi-modal data to compensate for the lack of single modal data, a semantic segmentation method based on multi-modal data fusion was proposed to improve the accuracy of semantic segmentation. Multi-modal data fusion refers to the fusion of data from different sensors or modalities to provide more comprehensive and accurate information.

Multi-modal data fusion is of great significance in semantic segmentation, in which multi-modal data fusion can make use of data from different sensors or modalities, and by integrating information from different modalities, it can make full use of the advantages of data from different modalities to provide a more comprehensive and enriched representation of the features, to obtain a more comprehensive understanding of the scene, and to improve the accuracy of semantic segmentation. For example, in semantic segmentation, both RGB images and depth images can be used as input data. RGB images provide color and texture information, while depth images provide object geometry and distance information. By fusing the information from these two modalities, the semantic categories of the objects in the image can be better understood and segmentation can be performed more accurately.

In addition, multi-modal data fusion can improve the accuracy of semantic segmentation. In real scenes, images may be affected by factors such as lighting changes, occlusion, noise, etc., leading to a decrease in the accuracy of single-modal data. By fusing data from multiple modalities, the influence of single-modal data by these interfering factors can be reduced, thus improving the stability of semantic segmentation and providing better support and solutions for related tasks in the field of computer vision.

Multi-modal data fusion technique is an important tool to improve the performance of semantic segmentation. Feature-level fusion, decision-level fusion, and other joint modeling methods can be used for multi-modal data fusion to improve the accuracy of semantic segmentation. In practical applications, choosing appropriate fusion methods and techniques, and adjusting and optimizing them according to specific tasks and data characteristics will help to improve the effect of semantic segmentation and provide more possibilities for the further development and application of semantic segmentation tasks.

WiMi employs data pre-processing, feature extraction, data fusion, and segmentation model training to achieve semantic segmentation for multi-modal data fusion. Firstly the data collected from different sensors needs to be pre-processed, this includes operations such as data normalization, denoising and enhancement to improve the quality and usability of the data. Next, features will be extracted from the data of each sensor. For image data, a convolutional neural network (CNN) can be used to extract the feature representation of the image; for text data, a word embedding model can be used to transform the text into a vector representation. Then on the basis of feature extraction, the features of data from different sensors will be integrated. Finally, the integrated features will be used to train the semantic segmentation model.

The semantic segmentation for multi-modal data fusion is of great significance in many fields, including computer vision, natural language processing, and intelligent interaction. However, there are still some challenges and problems in this field that require further research and exploration. Semantic segmentation based on multi-modal data fusion still has a lot of room for development in future research, and by solving the problems of multi-modal data fusion and improving the efficiency and accuracy of the algorithm, the development and application of semantic segmentation can be further promoted.

In the future, WiMi will further explore more advanced multi-modal data fusion technology, such as joint modeling of images, text, and more complex semantic segmentation models. In addition, WiMi also applies semantic segmentation for multi-modal data fusion to a wider range of fields, such as medical image analysis, intelligent transportation, etc., in order to solve real-world problems and promote the development of science and technology.

