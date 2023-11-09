Targeted Treatment for Advanced Breast Cancer Including CDK4/6 Inhibitor Therapy Reaches Patients in Mozambique for the First Time

Three women diagnosed with HER2- HR+ advanced breast cancer in Mozambique have begun treatment, with efforts underway to open access in eight additional countries

The Max Foundation leading initiative through its Humanitarian Partnership for Access to Critical Treatments (Humanitarian PACT) with the goal of increasing access to treatment, care, and support at no cost to patients

Partners in Humanitarian PACT include leading oncologists in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the ABC Global Alliance, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, Cepheid, and Novartis AG

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Max Foundation (Max) today announced that three patients have started treatment for HER2- HR+ advanced breast cancer (ABC) including CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy in Mozambique through its Max Access Solutions program. Max, a leading global nonprofit organization that aims to accelerate health equity by delivering medication, technology, and supportive services to cancer patients, is working in collaboration with multiple partners to implement the program through its Humanitarian Partnership for Access to Critical Treatment (Humanitarian PACT) for Advanced Breast Cancer.

"This is an important day for women living with advanced breast cancer in Mozambique and beyond. For the first time they will be able to access the latest treatment at no cost," said Pat Garcia-Gonzalez, CEO of The Max Foundation. "Lifting the health care system to support access to innovative treatments in low-income countries requires the support of multiple stakeholders; no one can do it alone. Collaborations like the Humanitarian PACT are essential to advance the care of patients living with cancer in LMICs, and we are working now to expand these efforts to reach more people in need."

Partners in the Humanitarian PACT for ABC have agreed to invest resources and/or their unique knowledge and capabilities to support the expansion of Max Access Solutions to provide access to treatment for HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. Max Access Solutions is Max's innovative treatment access model that harnesses the power of partnerships and prioritizes individual patients' needs to improve outcomes for cancer and other critical illnesses in low-resource healthcare settings. Max Access Solutions currently provides treatment to more than 34,000 patients in 77 low-resource countries.

"Access to adequate diagnosis and treatment is paramount to change the survival and the quality of life of patients with advanced breast cancer. The ABC Global Alliance is happy and proud to partner with The Max Foundation and our colleagues in Mozambique in this important program and to see the first patients being able to access important therapies," said Dr. Fatima Cardoso, President of the ABC Global Alliance. "Together, we will improve the lives of these patients and their families."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. Approximately 2.2 million cases occur each year worldwide, with about 700,000 deaths annually. An estimated 45% of new cases are diagnosed each year, and more than 55% of breast cancer-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Managing breast cancer in low-resource countries poses unique challenges. For example, routine pathology, diagnostic exams, and standard medicines are often unavailable. Breast cancer is usually diagnosed at late stages, and due to limited resources, patients may receive inadequate treatment, including supportive and palliative care.

Preparations are underway for addressing these challenges, including engaging additional partners, expanding in-country teams, growing the physician network to treat patients, and introducing programs to strengthen health systems like diagnostics and supportive care. In addition to Mozambique, efforts are underway to start treatment in the Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Haiti, Jamaica, Nepal, Saint Lucia, and Seychelles, with plans to expand to more countries in 2024.

About the ABC Global Alliance

Established in 2016, the ABC Global Alliance originated as an initiative of the European School of Oncology and was registered as a nonprofit association in Portugal in 2019. It is a multi-stakeholder platform for all those interested in collaborating on common projects relating to advanced breast cancer (ABC), aiming to improve and extend the lives of women and men living with ABC worldwide and to fight for a cure. It consists of more than 250 members across 100 countries. Learn more at: www.abcglobalalliance.org.

Humanitarian Partnership for Access to Critical Treatment

The Humanitarian Partnership for Access to Critical Treatments (Humanitarian PACT) is a collaboration among professional, nonprofit, and commercial organizations that share the commitment of The Max Foundation to accelerate access to innovative medicines. Founding partners of the Humanitarian PACT for Advanced Breast Cancer include the ABC Global Alliance, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, Cepheid, and Novartis AG. Novartis is a member of the Humanitarian PACT through CancerPath to Care™, an access partnership between Max and Novartis that provides innovative medicines free of charge to people living with certain cancers in more than 70 lower-income countries.

About The Max Foundation

The Max Foundation is a global health nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating health equity. For 26 years, Max has pioneered practical, scalable, high-quality solutions to bring lifesaving treatments and patient-centered health care to more than 100,000 people living with cancer and critical illness in low- and middle-income countries. Max believes in a world where all people can access high-impact medicines, where geography is not destiny, and where everyone can strive for health with dignity and with hope. Learn more at www.themaxfoundation.org.

