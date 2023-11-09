Schneider Electric and Compass Datacenters Expand Partnership with $3 Billion Multi-Year Data Center Technology Agreement

Agreement between the companies is an expansion of an existing partnership to manufacture prefabricated modular data center solutions

The integration of supply chains between companies will deliver finished goods more quickly, with predictability, and at a lower cost

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced at its Capital Markets Day meeting with investors a $3 billion multi-year agreement with Compass Datacenters . The agreement extends the companies' existing relationship that integrates their respective supply chains to manufacture and deliver prefabricated modular data center solutions.

The skyrocketing generation and consumption of data, in large part due to the burgeoning AI market, requires a new breed of data centers that can be standardized in their design, manufactured efficiently, and delivered more quickly at a lower cost.

Since the inception of the initial agreement between the companies, Schneider Electric has manufactured and delivered about 150 modular data center solutions to Compass from its West Chester, OH operation. As demand for more data center solutions increase, the 110,000 square-foot Red Oak, TX operation—which the companies jointly announced in the summer—will also be used to support projected growth.

"We are extremely grateful for the unwavering support and unparalleled expertise that Schneider Electric has already provided in supplying us with pre-fabricated data center power rooms," said Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters. "Our collaborative efforts will allow us to meet the increasing demands from our customers to deliver cutting-edge data center solutions in an innovative manner."

"We are proud that Compass chose Schneider Electric as their data center partner because we can provide the infrastructure they require in a predictable and reliable manner," said Aamir Paul, President, Schneider Electric North America. "The extension of our agreement to continue innovating will address future demands to serve customers in industries ranging from cloud and service providers to semiconductors and EV's, healthcare and telecommunication, among others."

Through this unique 5-year vendor-supplier agreement, Schneider Electric and Compass Datacenters can deliver on the promise of scalable, modular data centers that offer a simplified design, streamlined manufacturing, and the ability to be deployed easily across many environments.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers on campuses across the globe. Our corporate culture is predicated on continual improvement and innovation and has enabled us to marry technology with modern manufacturing methods to enhance our ability to consistently deliver our customer's projects faster, with no sacrifices in quality. Since our inception, our sustainability efforts have encompassed the entire data center from its design to its post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of land, water-free cooling and a focus on Green House Gas reduction in the materials used to build our facilities and in their operation. Compass embraces a long-term perspective with the financial strength and operating expertise of investors Brookfield Infrastructure and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

