Willow Innovations Unveils its Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever, Offering Moms More Ways to Save on Feeding Essentials

Save up to 25% across the Willow website beginning November 16, or sign up for early access to the best deals on the award-winning pumps and products available only at OneWillow.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping and feeding industry, announced its largest Black Friday sale ever to help new moms navigate their feeding journey during the holidays. Beginning November 16, shop onewillow.com for up to 25% off award-winning breast pumps, on-the-go accessories, and curated feeding essentials loved and trusted by Willow moms.

Do It All with the Pumps That Changed It All

Willow forever changed what it meant to pump by creating the first wearable, in-bra breast pump, giving moms total freedom, with no tubes, cords, or bulky and loud motors. Now moms can shop 25% off its portfolio of award-winning pumps - Willow® 3.0 and Willow Go™ - during the Black Friday sale.

Willow 3.0's advanced technology makes it the only pump to offer moms leak-proof pumping freedom. With Willow 3.0, moms have the option to pump into leak-proof, self-sealing milk bags or reusable breast milk containers, as well as the choice to control and monitor their pumping sessions with the Willow App or an Apple Watch. The Willow 3.0 offers moms a powerful pump engineered with smart hospital-grade suction that automatically adjusts to the body and a continuous latch.

Willow Go, also fully in bra, has a 100% comfort rating from moms and is engineered for optimal milk output. With Willow Go, moms get the freedom of a wearable pump with the efficiency of a traditional pump. Moms choose Willow Go over their traditional pumps more than 75% of the time*.

With Willow products, moms are more likely to reach their breast pumping and breastfeeding goals**. Willow gives pumping moms clarity and confidence in their feeding journey, including an experienced, dedicated customer care team, personalized services, and expert-backed content in the Willow app.

"At Willow, we're passionate about solving meaningful problems for moms, and Willow pumps continue to set the standard for the wearable pumping category," said Sarah O'Leary, Chief Commercial Officer for Willow. "Our pumps are engineered to give moms the confidence and control they need for a successful feeding journey. Willow's differentiated technology allows us to deliver best-in-category mobility, and powerful pumps that are engineered for comfortable, optimal milk output so moms truly have the freedom to pump on their own terms."

During our Black Friday sale, shop Willow 3.0 for $374.99 and Willow Go for $262.49 only at onewillow.com .

Everything You Need to Pump, Pour and Go

Moms can also shop incredible savings across Willow's first-ever curated collection of pumping essentials that pair perfectly with Willow and any pump.

The must-have accessories include the new Willow® Portable Breast Milk Cooler . The patent-pending Cooler is perfect for moms pumping on the go who need to keep their breast milk at a safe temperature. Moms love the leak-proof, easy-to-clean design and the convenience of the gel ice pack and top loop for carrying. The Willow Portable Breast Milk Cooler is also TSA-compliant and fits into the Willow™ Pump Anywhere Bag. Perfect for holiday travel plans.

Moms will also find exciting deals on loved and trusted brands on OneWillow.com, including the Dapple® Baby pump cleaning solutions, LaVie warming massagers, Oat Mama lactation supplements, Comotomo bottles, and more.

Early Access to Willow's Biggest Sale

To make the holidays more convenient, moms can also sign up to obtain early access and start shopping for the best deals with Willow before November 16. This year's online shopping experience will be easier than ever for moms who want to shop for all their pumping needs in one place.

Deals on the award-winning Willow pumps will also be available at Target stores, Target.com, Amazon.com, and other retailers starting November 17.

Visit onewillow.com to sign up for early access to Willow's largest Black Friday Sale and find more information about the brand.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spill-proof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms' most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Willow Public Relations Willow@sunshinesachs.com pr@onewillow.com

*According to a 2023 Willow survey of its users.

**Per a Willow-executed survey executed in 2023 among existing Willow users who self-reported that they met or exceeded their breast pumping and breastfeeding goals with Willow compared to with other brands.

