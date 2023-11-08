PureWest Energy Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureWest Energy, LLC ("PureWest"), a leading Rocky Mountain independent natural gas producer recognized for its low methane intensity, released its fourth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, showcasing the company's sustained commitment to environmentally responsible practices and business operations.

PureWest (PRNewsfoto/PureWest) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 ESG Report highlights PureWest's accomplishments and progress in key areas, including environmental stewardship, community engagement, employee well-being, and governance. This year's report offers an updated look into PureWest's well pads, emissions monitoring technology, groundwater sampling, and more through an interactive digital report. For the fourth consecutive year, PureWest has aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Exploration and Production standard, as well as the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

View the digital version here.

View the PDF version here.

Highlights from this year's ESG report include:

Awarded ESG Top Performer by Hart Energy

Increased in-field renewable power generation to 840kW in 2022, compared to 810kW in 2021;

Prevented 12 million miles of large truck hauling since 2008 through liquid gathering systems;

Maintained 100% recycled water for well completions for over a decade;

Achieved 100% Project Canary TrustWell certification on all wells in 2022;

Reduced average leak repair time to 0.7 days;

Contributed over $250K in charitable donations through corporate and employee matching program, along with other company community efforts, including food security and education initiatives;

Reported zero motor vehicle incidents with nearly 5 million miles driven in 2022;

Received the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award for high ESG performance at the Annual User Conference in August 2023 by Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software;

Continuing extensive field study of emission detection technology to measure and quantify on-the-ground emissions and react quickly to emission events.

"As a leading producer in the Rockies, PureWest recognizes the critical role that differentiated natural gas production plays in shaping the long-term energy landscape," said Chris Valdez, CEO of PureWest. "Our ESG initiatives transcend mere commitments to our stakeholders and customers; they serve as a testament to our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the well-being of our shared environment and resources. We firmly believe that differentiated natural gas production is not only the right choice but also a wellspring of long-term growth and stability for our business."

In 2022, PureWest achieved 100% TrustWell certification of all production wells through Project Canary, with 88% receiving the platinum rating, and more than 99% achieving platinum or gold-level ratings–Project Canary's highest classifications representing the top 10% of peers. This rigorous certification allowed PureWest to develop a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Earndlt and Project Canary to create Certified Environmental Tokens in 2023. These digital tokens are stored on the blockchain and allow buyers to offset their own environmental impacts, including scope 3 emissions.

To learn more about PureWest's commitment to delivering reliable, clean, and sustainable energy solutions across the Rockies, please visit https://purewest.com/about-us/.

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life gas reserves in Wyoming's Green River Basin where the Company operates more than 108,000 net acres in and around the prolific Pinedale Field. PureWest is focused on achieving ever-higher ESG performance as part of its commitment to stakeholders and has an industry leading methane intensity rate of 0.06%, more than two years with zero motor vehicle incidents, and PureWest's employee led community investment program. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Bott, SVP – ESG, Land & Regulatory

kbott@purewest.com, 303.645.9809

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PureWest