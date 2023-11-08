IEEE SustainTech Expo and Leadership Forum 2024: Unlocking the Future of Sustainable Technology for Buildings and Factories in the Built Environment

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society today announces the launch of the IEEE SustainTech Expo and Leadership Forum, a new global leadership event on sustainable technology impacting buildings and factories. Aimed to bring together leading industry change makers for discussions and innovative solutions, the event will be held on 27-28 August 2024 in San Diego, California.

Featuring sustainable technologies including applications of AI, big data, blockchain, computer vision, and more.

IEEE SustainTech is organized by four of IEEE's largest Societies: Power and Energy, Communications, Computer, and Signal Processing. This expo and leadership forum brings together leading technical engineering experts from these Societies with companies striving to commercially implement cutting-edge technology solutions to address global sustainability challenges.

What to expect at IEEE SustainTech:

Presentations by C-Suite executives from top companies committed to sustainability.

Representation from influencers and innovators for end-user sustainable technologies.

Talks and discussions on real-world applications and leading practices for the latest market-ready sustainable technologies.

Exhibits and demonstrations by leading companies showcasing commercial technologies, success stories, and solutions for end users with sustainability objectives.

Insights into market trends by leading industry analysts.

IEEE SustainTech 2024 features the latest sustainable technologies including applications of artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, communications, computer vision, infrastructure, reliability, security, and systems integration. Discussions will include:

Transitioning to Net Zero.

Leveraging funding and financing solutions.

Using carbon data to make business decisions.

Integrating business decisions with regulations.

Evaluating ESG performance using the right data.

Selecting the right decarbonization technologies.

IEEE SustainTech 2024 offers a range of premier sponsorship packages, extending opportunities to connect with international researchers and experts, be positioned as a leader in the Sustainable Technology market, and gain worldwide recognition and branding visibility. View all IEEE SustainTech 2024 exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities .

SustainTech Program Committee leaders include Clara Li, Intel; Kevin Ng, PE, CEM, Nvidia; Damir Novosel, Quanta Technology; Farzin Shadpour, San Francisco Ventures; Sanyogita Shamsunder, previously with Verizon and Google; Anthony Vetro, Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL); and Jae Hyung Yi, LG Electronics.

About the IEEE Computer Society

Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas of computing, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels continued global technological advancement. Through conferences, publications, and programs, and by bringing together computer science and engineering leaders at every phase of their career for dialogue, debate, and collaboration, IEEE CS empowers, shapes, and guides the future of not only its members but the greater industry, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

