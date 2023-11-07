@Pay taps on Pismo for in-store and online payments

Aussie payment solution reaches more than 150 merchants running on Pismo

BRISTOL, England and SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech disruptor @Pay (AtPay) has chosen Pismo's cloud-native API-based platform to support its operations in Australia.

AtPay is a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol and the first Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform built to integrate blockchain technology with cryptocurrency in the region. The platform enables merchants to seamlessly receive payments from customers using authorised for both in-store and online transactions. @Pay, which operates under the Enhanced Regulatory Sandbox license granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), employs the Pismo core banking platform to facilitate the offering of BNPL, debit, credit, and prepaid cards. It also uses the Pismo platform to tokenise cards for inclusion in Apple and Google wallets. The @Pay platform recently went live with a soft launch in Australia and is planned to be commercially released in Q1 2024.

"Pismo, being a cloud-native player in this space, provides us and our tech stack with the agility to offer best-in-class core banking technology to consumers and merchants. It also supports our BNPL and card management programmes," says Sahir Nadeem, CTO of @Pay. "With Pismo, we will maintain control over payment authorisations so that users can utilise our services only at partnered merchants. Pismo's cloud-native platform also enables AtPay to enter new geographies with scalability, security and serviceability as we expand our footprint internationally."

AtPay is working on a project that has already signed over 150 active corporate clients. Grow Finance is the BIN sponsor for @Pay.

Vishal Dalal, CEO (North America, EMEA and APAC) at Pismo, adds: "@Pay has an ambitious mission: to make a difference in Australia and in the multi-trillion dollar payments industry at large globally. We are thrilled to help them in this journey with our cloud-native, API-based platform." Vishal adds: "@Pay seeks to expand beyond Australia, and we believe our platform can help play a pivotal role in meeting @Pay's aspirations."

