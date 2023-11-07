MCRA Announces Hassan F. Abdallah as New Head of Healthcare Compliance

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device focused regulatory advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Trial Operations, Reimbursement and Market Access, Healthcare Compliance, Cybersecurity, Quality Assurance, and Japan Distribution Logistics (DMAH) is pleased to announce the hiring of Hassan F. Abdallah, JD, CHC, CPCM as the Head of Healthcare Compliance. As compliance requirements shift with the advent of new technology, MCRA has hired Mr. Abdallah to help clients navigate this complex landscape.

Hassan Abdallah is an accomplished and seasoned professional in the field of healthcare compliance. Prior to joining MCRA, Mr. Abdallah served in several compliance leadership positions, overseeing compliance program development, audit representation, and corporate compliance program implementation. His expertise has been pivotal in mitigating significant fraud, waste, and abuse recovery attempts and providing regulatory guidance on multimillion-dollar healthcare transactions. He brings an expansive knowledge base and organizational acumen in regulatory compliance, leveraging his Juris Doctorate (J.D.), Certified Healthcare Compliance Officer (CHC) and Certified Professional Contract Manager (CPCM) designations.

At MCRA, Mr. Abdallah serves as a valuable member of project teams, functioning as the chief subject matter expert in healthcare compliance and ethics, to ensure adherence to regulations, solve complex compliance challenges, manage risks, promote ethical conduct, and safeguard reputations. Mr. Abdallah will offer consultation services to MCRA's clients, assisting them with the design, creation, and execution of healthcare compliance programs, as well as evaluate and enhance existing programs. Mr. Abdallah will serve as the outsourced Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), or Privacy Officer as needed for MCRA's clients. Additionally, he will be involved in risk assessments, internal audits, compliance issue resolution, corporate compliance training, HIPAA Privacy Program development, and other key compliance initiatives.

David Lown, President of MCRA, said "MCRA began offering healthcare compliance advisory services to our clients in 2005, as we recognized an effective compliance program is a fundamental business requirement for any healthcare organization. Given Hassan's strong compliance background and expertise, we are very happy to have him join our team, particularly in today's complex legal and regulatory environment".

Mr. Abdallah said, "I am excited to join the MCRA team and utilize my tested regulatory experience and skillset to service MCRA clients on the best avenues to building a compliance framework for their business. This will allow them to adapt to shifting compliance needs, while providing cutting edge patient care."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its client's industry experience, integrating its six business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, quality assurance, and distribution logistics to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from innovation conception to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, New York, NY, and Tokyo, Japan and serves nearly 1,000 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, biologics, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, anesthesia, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, oncology, general and plastic surgery, urology, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices and medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specialized in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

