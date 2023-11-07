Massage Heights Marks Another Milestone with First-Ever Location in New York

Leading Massage and Facial Franchise Opens in Kingston with Multi-Unit Franchisee, Celebrates with Grand Opening Event on Nov. 17

KINGSTON, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a leading massage and wellness franchise, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Kingston, NY, which marks a significant milestone as the brand's first location in the state. The new Retreat, located at 1204 Ulster Avenue, Suite #2 Kingston, NY 12401, will celebrate its opening with an event on November 17. With sights set on achieving another record-breaking year, Massage Heights continues to increase its presence to offer more guests massage therapy and facial treatment options.

Massage Heights celebrates the grand opening of its first New York location, in Kingston. (PRNewswire)

Making history in bringing Massage Heights to the state of New York is multi-unit franchisee David Shawger and his business partners. Shawger is an existing franchisee with Massage Heights, and this will mark his second location with the brand. Having spent more than two decades as an IT consultant, Shawger had always felt a strong sense of an entrepreneurship and was looking to invest in a brand with a strong, collaborative and structural system.

Alongside Shawger are Chas Cerulli and Maria Weitzman, both of whom are taking their first step into the franchising world with this new endeavor. Cerulli has been working in higher education dining for more than 25 years and has vast experience in hospitality. After becoming a member of Massage Heights in New Jersey as a solution to his chronic back pain, he became a firm believer in the brand and the healing power of touch. Weitzman has experience as a marketing manager and consultant, working for international finance brands such as JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America. After visiting Shawger's existing location in Morristown, NJ and experiencing the services, her decision to join Massage Heights was solidified. Both Cerulli and Weitzman having been members of Shawger's existing location saw first-hand how the brand brings a needed service to the community.

"The Massage Heights team has always given me consistent support and that is what gave me the confidence to expand," shared Shawger. "Being a consumer of massages for years, I have a personal commitment to wellness and know how important it is. Chas, Maria, and I look forward to breaking into the New York market while serving and connecting with the people of Kingston."

The Ulster County Chamber of Commerce will be present for the grand opening event, with a formal ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in raffles and giveaways to win prizes and tour the retreat. All proceeds from the raffle will directly support Peoples Place, a local non-profit food pantry, thrift store, wellness empowerment center and community café.

"Launching our first retreat in New York is a testament to the relentless spirit of innovation that drives our company forward," said Susan Boresow, President & CEO of Massage Heights. "We are excited to see the success David, Chas and Maria will generate, and to see the key role they will play in giving back to the Kingston community and beyond."

New York marks Massage Heights' presence in 16 total states as the innovative brand marches forward with an aggressive growth strategy. As the multi-billion-dollar industry remains primed for increased growth, Massage Heights offers a turnkey business opportunity backed by unmatched support. Company leadership has identified target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

