Mandalay Resources Corporation Provides an Exploration Update on Shepherd and Brunswick Deeps Discovery

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND) (OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Costerfield operation in Victoria, Australia. A video has been prepared to further explain the information in this release and can be found on Mandalay's website or by clicking here.

New Drilling Highlights:

26.0 g/t gold and 39.9% antimony over 1.39 m (Estimated True Width "ETW" 0.63m ) in SQ020;



4.9 g/t gold and 10.4% antimony over 2.77 m (ETW 1.74 m ) in SQ026;

797.0 g/t gold over 0.52 m (ETW 0.29 m ) in PD036 and;



122.0 g/t gold over 0.55 m (ETW 0.52 m ) in KD957

17.8 g/t gold over 1.87 m (ETW 1.62 m ) in BD357 and;



16.4 g/t gold and 1.5% antimony over 1.39 m (ETW 1.12 m ) in BD354

Note: Further intercept details including significant intercepts within composite intervals can be found in the appendix to thispress release.

Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO commented:

"The continuity and longevity of Costerfield is pivotal to Mandalay, and we've strategically focused on near-mine drilling in recent exploration activities. The operation stands as one of the highest-grade gold mines globally1 and, notably, the second-highest in Australia, surpassed only by the neighbouring Fosterville mine, situated approximately 30 km to the northwest.

"These recent encouraging results primarily cover infill and extension drilling related to the Shepherd orebody beneath Youle and the discovery of high-grade gold veining beneath the historic Brunswick deposit, 800 meters south of Shepherd. Replacing reserves and growing this mineral resource, with equivalent high margin ounces from both near mine and regional exploration success, remain a top priority for Mandalay. These results reinforce our intention to maintain our current healthy self-funding spending rate at Costerfield."

Chris Davis, VP of Exploration and Operational Geology, continued:

"Shepherd has revealed itself as a network of sheeted subvertical veins, extending from the base of the west-dipping Youle orebody. Initially, further exploration of Shepherd's depth and southern extension faced temporary challenges due to access constraints. These constraints were resolved when a dedicated drill drive was developed earlier this year. Subsequently, much of the 2023 Shepherd drilling has been conducted from this drive, resulting in the modelling of 12 veins. Notably, a significant additional high-grade gold and antimony domain has been identified along the trend to the south.

"Drilling below Brunswick has delivered positive results, with two intercepts uncovering a new domain displaying substantial gold endowment. This area holds considerable interest, as the upper orebody is situated to the west of the main corridor, exhibiting mineralization similar to the upper parts of Augusta, where grades increased at depth. The veining observed in the initial deep drilling further supports the possibility of depth propagation to higher gold grades.

"While the results from the initial campaign are encouraging, we have temporarily paused the step-out drilling program. This decision allows us time to define the faulted architecture and update our targeting model for the upcoming phase."

2023 Costerfield Near Mine Focus

During 2023 near mine exploration has focussed on two major drilling campaigns: extension of the Shepherd orebody and testing the Brunswick orebody at depth. To infill and extend the currently mined Shepherd orebody, 49 exploration drillholes were completed, predominantly from a newly developed exploration drive that extended south from the bottom of the Youle decline. The drive was designed specially to allow better targeting of the Shepherd vein system to the south and at depth than existing infrastructure allowed. These results were further complemented with 82 production optimization holes that were drilled from a variety of locations within and near to the Shepherd veining.

The Shepherd drilling occurred simultaneously with the Brunswick Deeps program, including 23 holes drilled from the Brunswick - Youle access drive and the base of the Brunswick decline with the aim of building a new economic panel for extension of Costerfield mine by testing below the Brunswick orebody and workings.

Figure 1. Perspective representation looking west of the Costerfield mine workings and major veining. Veining unchanged during 2023 in red and discovered or updated veining in varied colours to link with below long sections. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Shepherd Extensions

Drilling over the past year has successfully extended both the 600 and 620 veins (previously called Shepherd and Suffolk veins respectively) to the south, adding approximately 100 m of strike length to the 620 vein due to an upgrade to the orebody seen in SQ020 and SQ026 (figure 2). Updated modelling during the 2023 campaign has resolved the Shepherd system into 12 discrete veins. These include the primary veins, striking roughly NNE, as well as a secondary vein set often striking at roughly 45 degrees from the primary veins. The interaction of these two sets often coincides with increased endowment within the primary veins.

Additionally, depth continuations of both the 600 and the 620 veins has been targeted and delineated from the 2023 drilling campaign. These holes have confirmed significant gold enrichment on the 600 structure (SQ001 – 0.74m ETW @ 22.7 g/t gold and 3.9% antimony). A continuation of the shallow, north plunging enrichment zone of the 620 vein has been identified below the grade-controlling "Quartzite" stratigraphic layer (distinctive thick sandstone bed represented by a yellow band on long sections) from drilling in 2023, particularly the intercept obtained in drillhole SQ029.

In addition to southern and depth extension potential of Shepherd, the drilling indicates a westward step of gold endowment across of the southern veins, corresponding with an apparent enrichment of stibnite relative to the bulk of Shepherd. This was evidenced by the progression from 600 to 620 and now initial intercepts into 630 indicate the progression continues (Figure 2). Future delineation of the westernmost veins provide an opportunity for further growth as the system remains open and untested to the west.

Figure 2. Longitudinal sections of Shepherd and Suffolk veining with new results labelled with hole ID. Results of grade above 7.5 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are also annotated with estimated true width and grade. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3. Longitudinal sections of smaller veins associated with the 600 and 620 main structures, with new results labelled with hole ID. Results of grade above 7.5 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are also annotated with estimated true width and grade. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Brunswick Deeps Discovery

Mineralization below the currently defined Brunswick resource remains open at depth. Drill programs conducted in prior years indicated the continuation of the orebody below a well-developed stack of thrust faults which define the base of the orebody mined between 2018 and 2020. Further thrust faults at depth have been identified from regional drilling including the continuation of the fault that hosts Youle to the north. Throughout the Costerfield mineral district, it has been recognized that these low-angle faults have been active at all stages of the ore-forming process and it is likely that the system continues through a western progression of offsets to the mineral system.

The program conducted in 2023 was designed to test this hypothesis with holes that would sweep under the Brunswick mine and cover the potential offset position.

The program successfully identified two veins - offset veins identified approximately 100m relative to the upper Brunswick Vein and 60m relative to the currently mined lower portion of Brunswick. The first vein (called the Breccia Vein) is quartz breccia with a gold-dominant style of mineralization. It is surrounded by pervasive sericite alteration and trace disseminated pyrite. Highlights from this vein include 1.39m (ETW 1.12m) at 16.4 g/t gold and 1.5% antimony in BC354 and 1.87m (ETW 1.62m) at 17.8 g/t gold with only trace antimony in BC357 (Figure 5 and 6). Follow up drilling was also conducted following the hits on BD354 and BD357; these found the Breccia Vein to be somewhat continuous, striking in a northeast direction towards Youle and Shepherd.

The second vein intercepted appears to be the depth continuation of the Brunswick orebody as it shares many 'Brunswick-like' characteristics such as a strongly sheared footwall and well developed stibnite mineralization with lesser quartz relative to other Costerfield orebodies. As such this has been called the Brunswick Deeps "Main Vein". Key intercepts on this vein include 0.22m (ETW 0.18m) at 25.5 g/t gold and 0.23% antimony in BD354, and 0.97m (ETW 0.47m) at 11.5 g/t gold and 4.6% antimony in BD356A. This vein occupies the sheared hinge of a north-striking anticline which also plunges gently to the north. The Breccia Vein is currently interpreted to be truncated by the Main Vein at their intersection, although the possibility remains for the identification of additional repeats along strike, or offset continuations of the Breccia Vein to be tested in the future.

Figure 4. Top - Tray photograph of drillhole SQ026’s stibnite-rich 620 Vein intercept, grading 4.9g/t Au and 10.4% Sb over 1.74m true thickness. Note the lower contact of laminated quartz – a Doyle series bedding parallel fault. Bottom – 620 Vein intercept in SQ012 with inset showing coarse visible gold. This intercept graded 203g/t Au and 0.8% Sb over 0.25m true thickness. A significant proportion of the antimony in this intercept appears to be contained within accessory tetrahedrite – a characteristic of the Shepherd system not seen elsewhere to date at Costerfield. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Some larger step outs were conducted towards the end of the program, showing vein continuity in all directions for the Main Vein. It also showed that Breccia Vein grades appear to increase with proximity to the Main Vein. Interpretation of drillholes that failed to intercept the Breccia structure up-dip have delineated a thrust fault that appears to cap the vein, which is interpreted to represent the Youle hosting fault. This fault is intimately related to mineralization at Costerfield and is interpreted to have had an influence on ore forming environments in all major orebodies along the central corridor at Costerfield.

Figure 5. Top - Tray photograph of the Breccia Vein intersection in drillhole BD354, which graded at 16.4g/t Au and 1.5% Sb over a true width of 1.12m. The bulk of the vein consists of greyish, sulphide dusted quartz containing angular clasts of greenish mudstone wallrock. Bottom – Visible gold grains from BD354’s Main Vein intercept from 453.73m, which graded 25.5g/t Au over a true width of 0.18m. Note the presence of gold below the surface of the quartz in the left-hand image. Black scale bars are 2mm long. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Forward Focus of Near Mine Exploration

Near mine exploration will continue to focus on the Shepherd area and surrounds, particularly on the potential connection between Shepherd South and Brunswick at depth. Early interpretation shows a strike connection between these vein systems that warrants further investigation. There is also further potential for Shepherd to continue its westerly steps to the South and at depth.

Drilling of regional prospects has taken place, and is continuing, at Costerfield throughout the year, particularly at the True Blue and West Costerfield prospects. An update on these programs will be provided in the near future.

Drilling and Assaying

All diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Costerfield geologists. All samples were sent to On Site Laboratory Services (OSLS) in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia, for sample preparation and analysis by fire assay for gold, and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) for antimony. Samples featuring coarse grained visible gold were assayed using a variant of fire assay known as screen fire assay. This method is routinely used to mitigate potential problems associated with heterogeneity in the distribution of coarse gold within drill samples. The procedure collects all coarse heterogenous coarse gold by screening at 75µm after crushing and pulverisation, and subsequently fire assays the resultant mass to extinction. A mass weighted average of gold grade of the sample is subsequently calculated from the +75µm and -75µm fractions of the sample. Site geological and metallurgical personnel have implemented a QA/QC procedure that includes systematic submission of standard reference materials and blanks within batches of drill and face samples submitted for assay. Costerfield specific reference materials produced from Costerfield ore have been prepared and certified by Geostats Pty Ltd., a specialist laboratory quality control consultancy. See Technical Report entitled "Costerfield Operation, Victoria, Australia NI 43-101 Report" dated March 30, 2020, available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) for a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures.

Qualified Person:

Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Mandalay Resources Corporation

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.

Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objectives are to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring the deeper Shepherd veins into production, both of which are expected to continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle's Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exploration and development potential of the Brunswick and Shepherd deposit (Costerfield). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 31, 2023, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Appendix

Table 1. Drilling Composites

DRILL

HOLE ID FROM

(M) TO

(M) DRILL

WIDTH (M) TRUE

WIDTH (M) AU

GRADE (G/T) SB

GRADE (%) AU (G/T)

OVER MIN.

1.8M MINING

WIDTH VEIN NAME BD349 347.90 349.79 1.89 0.36 4.38 LLD 0.88 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD354 387.56 388.95 1.39 1.12 16.39 1.53 12.02 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD355 373.57 376.55 2.98 2.11 1.83 1.14 4.70 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD356A 396.96 397.13 0.17 0.13 16.50 0.01 1.19 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD357 410.53 412.40 1.87 1.62 17.80 0.09 16.17 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD359A 440.43 440.62 0.19 0.15 26.30 1.50 2.43 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD360 414.26 416.29 1.40 0.97 0.21 LLD 0.11 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD361 423.26 424.28 1.02 0.85 3.15 LLD 1.49 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD362 404.94 405.73 0.79 0.68 1.97 LLD 0.74 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD363 414.85 415.44 0.59 0.45 5.37 LLD 1.34 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD364 405.07 406.93 1.86 1.32 4.19 LLD 3.06 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD365W1 456.85 457.15 0.30 0.23 0.86 LLD 0.11 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD367 398.74 399.81 1.07 0.76 0.38 LLD 0.16 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD368 439.25 440.38 1.13 0.40 0.15 LLD 0.03 Brunswick Breccia Vein BD348 375.21 381.21 6.00 4.91 0.59 0.01 0.61 Brunswick Main BD349 417.58 417.68 0.10 0.08 6.63 0.07 0.30 Brunswick Main BD350 231.10 232.45 1.35 0.95 8.31 0.56 4.95 Brunswick Main BD351 243.00 245.00 2.00 1.68 0.31 LLD 0.29 Brunswick Main BD352 498.00 501.00 3.00 2.12 0.06 LLD 0.07 Brunswick Main BD353A 402.00 402.83 0.83 0.62 0.01 LLD 0.00 Brunswick Main BD354 453.73 453.95 0.22 0.18 25.50 0.23 2.59 Brunswick Main BD355 474.00 474.29 0.29 0.19 0.03 LLD 0.00 Brunswick Main BD356A 442.78 443.75 0.97 0.47 11.49 4.60 5.29 Brunswick Main BD358A 456.55 456.99 0.44 0.23 0.46 4.03 1.04 Brunswick Main BD359 510.95 512.94 1.99 1.31 LLD LLD 0.00 Brunswick Main BD363 464.71 464.95 0.24 0.17 0.03 LLD 0.00 Brunswick Main BD364 489.30 490.26 0.96 0.74 0.04 LLD 0.02 Brunswick Main BD366 229.91 236.00 5.46 2.73 3.77 0.01 5.75 Brunswick Main BD368 448.52 448.99 0.47 0.42 3.66 1.62 1.58 Brunswick Main BD369 267.94 268.05 0.11 0.07 1.02 0.02 0.04 Brunswick Main BD349 274.61 274.92 0.31 0.25 1.81 LLD 0.25 Brunswick minor vein BD349 412.50 413.00 0.50 0.40 1.12 LLD 0.25 Brunswick minor vein BD351 193.59 193.86 0.27 0.10 1.98 LLD 0.11 Brunswick minor vein BD351 247.65 247.76 0.11 0.10 2.76 LLD 0.15 Brunswick minor vein BD351 259.82 260.82 1.00 0.91 1.52 0.02 0.79 Brunswick minor vein BD351 287.30 287.45 0.15 0.14 1.75 0.02 0.14 Brunswick minor vein BD363 481.00 481.54 0.54 0.29 1.38 0.01 0.23 Brunswick minor vein BD369 224.47 225.27 0.80 0.51 1.45 LLD 0.41 Brunswick minor vein BC341 336.13 336.40 0.27 0.13 60.80 LLD 4.30 Shepherd 600 KD936 4.18 5.02 0.84 0.40 0.69 0.01 0.16 Shepherd 600 KD942 12.19 12.44 0.25 0.23 4.08 9.81 2.98 Shepherd 600 KD945 36.05 36.18 0.13 0.12 2.95 7.52 1.15 Shepherd 600 KD946 43.84 43.97 0.13 0.11 0.00 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 600 KD947 42.69 43.32 0.63 0.38 0.01 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 600 KD948 43.85 45.00 1.15 0.90 20.50 0.08 10.28 Shepherd 600 KD949 61.08 61.22 0.14 0.07 0.45 LLD 0.02 Shepherd 600 KD950 70.22 70.76 0.54 0.28 2.57 LLD 0.41 Shepherd 600 KD952 6.73 7.13 0.40 0.28 4.03 LLD 0.62 Shepherd 600 KD953 13.26 13.59 0.33 0.17 2.20 0.01 0.21 Shepherd 600 KD964 80.30 80.50 0.20 0.04 0.50 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 600 KD976 2.39 2.49 0.10 0.10 325.00 13.70 18.54 Shepherd 600 KD977 2.39 2.59 0.20 0.12 313.00 48.90 28.00 Shepherd 600 KD980 58.15 58.45 0.30 0.18 64.30 0.02 6.48 Shepherd 600 KD996 8.82 8.92 0.10 0.09 0.84 0.03 0.05 Shepherd 600 PD038 19.11 19.26 0.15 0.14 9.84 LLD 0.78 Shepherd 600 PD074 58.62 58.79 0.17 0.11 2.00 0.01 0.12 Shepherd 600 SQ001 306.83 307.82 0.99 0.74 22.74 3.90 12.42 Shepherd 600 SQ002 288.24 288.40 0.16 0.12 20.70 LLD 1.41 Shepherd 600 SQ003 338.08 338.29 0.21 0.14 2.06 LLD 0.16 Shepherd 600 SQ005 256.56 256.66 0.10 0.08 1.32 LLD 0.06 Shepherd 600 SQ007 303.35 304.30 0.95 0.62 7.60 LLD 2.62 Shepherd 600 SQ019 394.11 395.22 1.11 0.74 1.01 3.74 3.33 Shepherd 600 BC342 492.35 492.50 0.15 0.08 2.98 0.01 0.12 Shepherd 600 SQ006 284.25 284.84 0.59 0.30 0.77 0.01 0.13 Shepherd 600 SQ008A 295.08 295.24 0.16 0.11 13.90 LLD 0.85 Shepherd 600 SQ009 339.87 340.07 0.20 0.17 0.32 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 600 SQ010 363.00 363.30 0.30 0.21 6.47 LLD 0.75 Shepherd 600 SQ011A 379.32 379.58 0.26 0.15 0.15 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 600 KD970 2.03 2.26 0.23 0.19 31.60 13.90 6.16 Shepherd 602 KD971 2.19 2.35 0.16 0.14 2.70 LLD 0.21 Shepherd 602 KD972 2.55 2.69 0.14 0.13 2.40 LLD 0.17 Shepherd 602 KD976 9.16 9.26 0.10 0.09 0.03 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 602 KD977 9.93 10.08 0.15 0.13 0.65 LLD 0.05 Shepherd 602 KD956 0.15 0.30 0.15 0.13 8.48 0.02 0.63 Shepherd 604 KD957 0.40 0.95 0.55 0.52 122.00 0.02 35.10 Shepherd 604 KD958 0.95 1.20 0.25 0.24 55.50 0.24 7.50 Shepherd 604 KD959 2.12 2.95 0.83 0.76 38.49 6.00 21.10 Shepherd 604 KD960 1.11 1.31 0.20 0.19 89.10 LLD 9.55 Shepherd 604 PD025 5.07 5.41 0.34 0.22 21.40 LLD 2.61 Shepherd 605 PD027 7.01 7.14 0.13 0.12 0.77 LLD 0.05 Shepherd 605 PD028 5.47 6.14 0.67 0.39 117.00 LLD 25.22 Shepherd 605 PD019 9.66 9.77 0.11 0.09 0.56 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 606 PD024 21.90 22.10 0.20 0.06 1.09 0.02 0.04 Shepherd 606 PD032 0.00 0.32 0.32 0.20 64.80 0.01 7.24 Shepherd 606 PD033 6.29 7.00 0.71 0.60 18.02 LLD 6.02 Shepherd 606 PD034 8.21 10.46 2.25 1.56 36.90 0.02 32.04 Shepherd 606 PD036 7.43 7.95 0.52 0.29 797.00 LLD 127.52 Shepherd 606 PD019 4.14 4.28 0.14 0.11 19.20 0.02 1.21 Shepherd 607 PD020 6.51 6.77 0.26 0.20 31.01 LLD 3.37 Shepherd 607 PD024 8.59 8.88 0.29 0.09 4.88 LLD 0.24 Shepherd 607 PD033 2.46 2.72 0.26 0.22 36.60 0.03 4.47 Shepherd 607 PD034 1.56 1.87 0.31 0.22 26.40 LLD 3.19 Shepherd 607 KD945 22.23 22.48 0.25 0.23 0.56 LLD 0.07 Shepherd 609 KD946 27.19 27.54 0.35 0.27 0.31 LLD 0.05 Shepherd 609 KD947 30.57 30.97 0.40 0.25 0.33 LLD 0.05 Shepherd 609 KD948 28.89 29.06 0.17 0.13 0.43 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 609 KD949 42.26 42.47 0.21 0.11 1.72 LLD 0.10 Shepherd 609 KD950 40.30 40.50 0.20 0.11 29.20 LLD 1.78 Shepherd 609 KD961 79.45 80.90 1.45 0.47 18.29 0.23 4.93 Shepherd 609 KD964A 64.66 66.00 1.34 0.47 20.35 0.02 5.37 Shepherd 609 KD965 54.68 56.38 1.70 0.72 6.87 0.04 2.79 Shepherd 609 KD979 55.85 56.70 0.85 0.40 494.06 0.45 109.81 Shepherd 609 KD980 40.10 40.22 0.12 0.07 0.15 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 609 KD992A 81.29 82.10 0.81 0.22 7.13 LLD 0.86 Shepherd 609 KD995 9.35 9.63 0.28 0.14 2.59 LLD 0.20 Shepherd 609 KD997 26.39 26.53 0.14 0.06 0.41 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 609 KD999 38.90 39.51 0.61 0.15 20.77 LLD 1.69 Shepherd 609 PD002 55.68 56.97 1.29 0.25 28.39 0.01 4.02 Shepherd 609 PD003 34.67 35.00 0.33 0.06 3.07 LLD 0.11 Shepherd 609 PD004 25.38 25.85 0.47 0.18 128.00 0.01 12.86 Shepherd 609 PD037 20.72 20.92 0.20 0.14 4.06 LLD 0.31 Shepherd 609 PD038 19.94 20.12 0.18 0.15 45.30 LLD 3.71 Shepherd 609 PD072 25.43 25.69 0.26 0.21 0.27 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 609 PD073 25.20 25.46 0.26 0.18 11.70 0.09 1.17 Shepherd 609 SQ012 387.40 387.52 0.12 0.08 0.20 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 609 BC340 416.95 417.60 0.65 0.44 0.24 0.03 0.07 Shepherd 620 BC344 375.86 376.67 0.81 0.52 2.25 0.41 0.88 Shepherd 620 BC345 426.05 426.42 0.37 0.22 0.89 LLD 0.11 Shepherd 620 BC346 95.19 95.40 0.21 0.13 30.90 10.20 3.70 Shepherd 620 BC347 64.84 65.00 0.16 0.13 1.34 25.20 3.45 Shepherd 620 BC348 105.68 105.79 0.11 0.06 0.88 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 620 BC349 91.92 92.20 0.28 0.17 10.70 3.65 1.66 Shepherd 620 BC352A 334.28 334.38 0.10 0.07 42.20 0.28 1.66 Shepherd 620 BC363 175.34 175.62 0.28 0.26 10.50 LLD 1.53 Shepherd 620 BC368 107.71 107.81 0.10 0.07 0.00 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 620 BC369 154.14 154.28 0.14 0.08 0.01 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 620 BC370 154.78 155.44 0.66 0.35 0.00 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 620 BC371 108.81 109.08 0.27 0.24 98.90 0.01 13.13 Shepherd 620 BC375 180.81 181.77 0.96 0.48 0.00 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 620 KD924 18.98 19.08 0.10 0.10 0.23 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 620 KD936 42.51 42.89 0.38 0.15 0.80 0.00 0.07 Shepherd 620 KD947 139.90 141.99 2.09 1.32 2.46 9.60 15.31 Shepherd 620 KD948 97.22 97.49 0.27 0.22 200.00 0.06 24.89 Shepherd 620 PD006A 27.78 27.91 0.13 0.13 15.20 14.70 3.11 Shepherd 620 PD007 33.69 33.81 0.12 0.09 4.18 0.12 0.23 Shepherd 620 PD011 10.34 10.47 0.13 0.13 10.90 LLD 0.77 Shepherd 620 PD012 15.25 15.54 0.29 0.22 0.06 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 620 PD013 16.77 16.93 0.16 0.10 0.13 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 620 PD015 14.70 14.81 0.11 0.08 0.05 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 620 PD016 9.98 10.12 0.14 0.13 0.16 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 620 PD017 22.88 23.23 0.35 0.25 1.95 0.01 0.27 Shepherd 620 PD018 20.60 20.74 0.14 0.12 0.43 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 620 PD021 26.53 26.66 0.13 0.13 0.00 0.05 0.01 Shepherd 620 PD042 32.79 33.16 0.37 0.20 11.30 LLD 1.25 Shepherd 620 PD043 19.08 19.39 0.31 0.26 7.97 LLD 1.16 Shepherd 620 PD044 33.16 33.35 0.19 0.10 6.76 LLD 0.39 Shepherd 620 PD049 68.68 69.15 0.47 0.32 0.05 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 620 PD050 84.82 85.11 0.29 0.16 4.53 5.21 1.30 Shepherd 620 PD057 44.38 44.63 0.25 0.25 47.97 5.21 7.90 Shepherd 620 PD058 48.24 48.48 0.24 0.23 62.90 4.80 9.08 Shepherd 620 PD059 67.24 67.44 0.20 0.16 117.00 20.10 13.72 Shepherd 620 PD060 79.47 80.15 0.68 0.41 0.57 LLD 0.13 Shepherd 620 PD061 60.36 60.50 0.14 0.10 0.00 0.01 0.00 Shepherd 620 PD062 78.43 78.85 0.42 0.27 0.11 LLD 0.02 Shepherd 620 PD063 12.54 12.82 0.28 0.25 0.41 LLD 0.06 Shepherd 620 PD064 16.34 16.85 0.51 0.44 7.64 0.01 1.88 Shepherd 620 PD066 23.91 24.08 0.17 0.13 1.13 LLD 0.08 Shepherd 620 PD067 24.76 24.90 0.14 0.10 1.51 LLD 0.08 Shepherd 620 PD072 123.68 123.83 0.15 0.10 0.00 0.01 0.00 Shepherd 620 PD073 137.84 138.21 0.37 0.25 0.01 0.01 0.00 Shepherd 620 PD074 132.56 132.96 0.40 0.25 9.96 10.50 4.13 Shepherd 620 PD075 33.59 33.78 0.19 0.16 109.00 7.90 11.24 Shepherd 620 PD076 28.05 28.31 0.26 0.26 1.95 0.03 0.29 Shepherd 620 SQ001 263.81 264.26 0.45 0.30 0.19 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 620 SQ003 304.69 304.84 0.15 0.09 0.10 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 620 SQ007 259.42 259.80 0.38 0.28 77.60 1.85 12.72 Shepherd 620 SQ012 310.45 310.86 0.41 0.25 203.00 0.76 27.97 Shepherd 620 SQ014 345.56 345.70 0.14 0.08 0.05 LLD 0.00 Shepherd 620 SQ016 401.59 402.06 0.47 0.24 40.20 42.40 16.40 Shepherd 620 SQ019 311.63 312.39 0.76 0.62 8.53 1.09 3.65 Shepherd 620 SQ020 413.98 415.37 1.39 0.63 26.04 39.96 35.83 Shepherd 620 SQ022 368.95 369.31 0.36 0.26 16.30 1.44 2.74 Shepherd 620 BC342W1 324.58 325.07 0.27 0.15 46.70 LLD 3.89 Shepherd 620 BC374 236.23 236.53 0.30 0.30 1.98 LLD 0.33 Shepherd 620 PD023 45.90 46.02 0.12 0.10 10.60 LLD 0.59 Shepherd 620 SQ004 265.36 265.59 0.23 0.15 6.25 0.01 0.52 Shepherd 620 SQ005 209.70 210.17 0.47 0.30 1.11 0.01 0.19 Shepherd 620 SQ006 215.55 215.82 0.27 0.22 7.08 0.01 0.87 Shepherd 620 SQ008A 244.50 244.61 0.11 0.10 2.42 0.01 0.14 Shepherd 620 SQ011A 345.96 346.11 0.15 0.10 0.13 LLD 0.01 Shepherd 620 SQ017 375.58 375.68 1.66 1.07 2.15 0.62 1.98 Shepherd 620 SQ023 330.48 330.68 0.20 0.14 5.44 0.02 0.43 Shepherd 620 SQ027 397.54 398.65 1.11 0.94 3.42 0.01 1.80 Shepherd 620 SQ025 364.90 365.00 0.40 0.30 5.70 0.20 1.01 Shepherd 620 SQ024 321.62 322.49 0.87 0.78 3.80 LLD 1.64 Shepherd 620 SQ026 340.60 343.37 2.77 1.74 4.90 10.35 23.85 Shepherd 620 SQ028A 243.04 243.17 0.13 0.09 2.99 LLD 0.15 Shepherd 620 SQ031 423.49 424.53 1.04 0.82 0.53 0.01 0.25 Shepherd 620 SQ033 403.28 403.43 0.15 0.10 1.34 2.41 0.32 Shepherd 620 SQ029 204.15 204.45 0.30 0.27 24.40 LLD 3.66 Shepherd 620 BC304 218.37 218.51 0.14 0.11 6.13 LLD 0.36 Shepherd 620 BC303 208.94 209.05 0.11 0.08 3.54 LLD 0.16 Shepherd 620 BC373 250.52 250.82 0.30 0.15 0.21 0.01 0.02 Shepherd 620 BC379 155.00 155.26 0.26 0.15 0.99 0.01 0.08 Shepherd 620 BC368 149.34 149.45 0.11 0.07 0.00 0.03 0.00 Shepherd 621 PD011 23.30 23.41 0.11 0.11 33.60 LLD 1.97 Shepherd 623 PD012 27.68 27.85 0.17 0.14 0.50 LLD 0.04 Shepherd 623 KD939 2.21 2.46 0.25 0.25 89.80 0.15 12.32 Shepherd 624 KD940 2.84 3.24 0.40 0.30 196.00 0.02 32.35 Shepherd 624 PD030 2.07 2.23 0.16 0.14 0.34 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 624 PD031 7.19 7.52 0.33 0.30 9.57 LLD 1.58 Shepherd 624 PD042 15.33 16.16 0.83 0.52 0.23 LLD 0.07 Shepherd 624 PD044 12.21 12.54 0.33 0.20 6.64 LLD 0.75 Shepherd 624 BC347 106.75 106.87 0.12 0.09 0.38 0.02 0.02 Shepherd 630 PD050 99.98 100.42 0.44 0.38 0.01 0.05 0.02 Shepherd 630 PD060 99.29 99.61 0.32 0.28 0.18 LLD 0.03 Shepherd 630 PD062 98.52 98.72 0.20 0.17 38.10 15.30 6.52 Shepherd 630 SQ003 267.12 267.95 0.83 0.42 2.00 LLD 0.47 Shepherd 630 SQ007 224.97 225.26 0.29 0.19 0.56 LLD 0.06 Shepherd 630 SQ011A 308.00 308.84 0.84 0.36 10.70 LLD 2.14 Shepherd 630 SQ019 277.51 278.73 1.22 0.61 54.14 0.06 18.38 Shepherd 630

Notes



1. The AuEq (gold equivalent) grade is calculated using the following formula:

AuEq g per t=Au g per t+Sb%× (Sb price per 10kg×Sb processing recovery)

(Au price per g×Au processing recovery)

Prices and recoveries used: Au $/oz = 1,900; Sb $/t = 11,700; Au Recovery = 93% and; Sb Recovery = 92% 2. LLD signifies an undetectable amount of antimony. Detection limit for the analysis used is 0.01% 3. Composites that are not interpreted to be connected to a named vein and are below 1 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are not considered significant and are not recorded here.

Table 2. Drill Hole Collar Details

Drill Program Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth Date Complete Shepherd South Extension BC340 15379 6754 958 480.0 -43.2 222.8 2022/08/05 Shepherd Reserve Infill BC341 15061 7175 634 403.9 -6.4 152.6 2022/09/14 Shepherd Depth Extension BC342 15330 7087 736 608.0 -58.4 222.7 2022/09/03 Shepherd Depth Extension BC342W1 15330 7087 736 549.9 -58.7 222.4 2022/08/22 Shepherd South Extension BC344 15378 6753 958 527.1 -39.1 234.3 2022/08/14 Shepherd South Extension BC345 15379 6755 958 499.8 -32.2 220.8 2022/08/22 Shepherd Reserve Infill BC346 15243 6892 712 115.1 -32.8 227.8 2022/08/19 Shepherd Reserve Infill BC347 15242 6894 712 119.9 -36.1 274.1 2022/08/25 Shepherd Reserve Infill BC348 15242 6893 712 162.8 -47.3 231.9 2022/08/30 Shepherd Reserve Infill BC349 15242 6894 712 140.0 -50.9 272.4 2022/09/07 Shepherd South Extension BC352A 15378 6753 958 485.2 -42.4 238.0 2022/08/30 Shepherd Reserve Infill BC363 15059 7180 632 253.7 -33.5 62.8 2022/09/21 620 Reserve Infill BC368 15128 7231 612 229.7 -21.5 49.6 2022/12/02 620 Reserve Infill BC369 15127 7231 610 155.7 -28.8 36.8 2022/12/06 620 Reserve Infill BC370 15127 7231 610 180.6 -41.1 40.2 2022/12/04 620 Reserve Infill BC371 15127 7231 610 119.7 -43.7 66.1 2022/12/21 620 Northern Extension BC373 15127 7231 610 317.6 -36.5 28.7 2022/12/22 620 Northern Extension BC374 15127 7231 610 245.8 -33.5 20.6 2023/01/11 620 Northern Extension BC375 15127 7231 610 377.6 -22.3 25.5 2022/12/16 Brunswick Deeps BD348 14974 6020 967 458.3 -41.7 248.9 2022/10/02 Brunswick Deeps BD349 14974 6021 967 450.0 -48.2 283.7 2022/10/11 Brunswick Deeps BD350 14817 5773 922 269.8 -50.6 279.7 2022/10/18 Brunswick Deeps BD351 14817 5772 922 338.7 -55.1 260.5 2022/11/02 Brunswick Deeps BD352 14974 6020 968 647.5 -58.2 241.7 2023/02/03 Brunswick Deeps BD353A 14971 6023 967 576.1 -53.0 257.1 2023/02/13 Brunswick Deeps BD354 14974 6021 968 596.3 -53.5 278.9 2023/02/27 Brunswick Deeps BD355 14974 6022 967 506.3 -53.8 307.1 2023/03/08 Brunswick Deeps BD356A 14931 5910 965 551.2 -52.0 297.0 2023/03/17 Brunswick Deeps BD357 14820 5770 922 458.5 -42.2 340.4 2023/03/19 Brunswick Deeps BD358A 14971 6023 967 521.5 -57.4 264.9 2023/05/17 Brunswick Deeps BD359 14971 6023 967 599.4 -60.4 284.6 2023/05/30 Brunswick Deeps BD359A 14971 6023 967 456.0 -60.4 284.6 2023/06/04 Brunswick Deeps BD360 14971 6023 967 462.0 -58.9 297.9 2023/06/16 Brunswick Deeps BD361 14971 6023 967 497.3 -59.5 307.8 2023/06/29 Brunswick Deeps BD362 14971 6023 967 449.2 -54.1 314.2 2023/07/07 Brunswick Deeps BD363 14971 6023 967 497.0 -55.7 277.6 2023/07/15 Brunswick Deeps BD364 14971 6023 967 527.3 -56.3 284.4 2023/07/25 Brunswick Deeps BD365W1 14971 6023 967 485.2 -56.5 325.5 2023/08/10 Brunswick Deeps BD366 14817 5773 922 388.9 -49.5 281.4 2023/09/03 Brunswick Deeps BD367 14976 6023 968 460.0 -47.3 325.6 2023/08/18 Brunswick Deeps BD368 14976 6021 968 480.0 -60.0 265.6 2023/08/25 Brunswick Deeps BD369 14817 5772 922 300.0 -61.4 272.5 2023/09/08 Production Optimisation Drilling KD924 15240 7105 653 35.5 -14.5 258.3 2022/10/11 Production Optimisation Drilling KD936 15230 7042 654 44.5 -25.2 219.0 2022/09/30 Production Optimisation Drilling KD939 15238 7025 683 15.7 13.4 270.2 2022/10/17 Production Optimisation Drilling KD940 15238 7025 682 14.7 -38.1 265.6 2022/10/17 Production Optimisation Drilling KD942 15263 6822 715 24.1 20.5 270.0 2022/10/20 Production Optimisation Drilling KD945 15263 6821 714 38.5 -12.3 264.4 2022/10/25 Production Optimisation Drilling KD946 15262 6822 713 49.7 -29.6 278.5 2022/10/28 Production Optimisation Drilling KD947 15264 6821 714 154.0 -5.5 226.2 2022/11/08 Production Optimisation Drilling KD948 15263 6821 713 134.1 -28.1 253.5 2022/12/08 Production Optimisation Drilling KD949 15264 6821 714 83.7 -20.2 224.8 2022/11/09 Production Optimisation Drilling KD950 15264 6821 714 91.3 -31.1 227.2 2022/11/10 Production Optimisation Drilling KD952 15236 7008 674 12.4 4.2 246.9 2022/11/11 Production Optimisation Drilling KD953 15237 7006 674 21.2 5.0 209.2 2022/11/11 Production Optimisation Drilling KD956 15252 7120 673 6.9 29.4 271.7 2022/11/15 Production Optimisation Drilling KD957 15252 7120 672 11.2 -8.9 269.6 2022/11/15 Production Optimisation Drilling KD958 15251 7115 672 6.5 -0.2 267.3 2022/11/15 Production Optimisation Drilling KD959 15250 7110 672 12.6 -13.1 269.7 2022/11/15 Production Optimisation Drilling KD960 15249 7104 672 8.7 0.0 267.0 2022/11/17 Production Optimisation Drilling KD961 15265 6825 713 130.1 -24.9 331.1 2023/02/03 Production Optimisation Drilling KD964 15263 6825 713 110.0 -35.1 321.2 2022/11/23 Production Optimisation Drilling KD964A 15264 6825 713 80.1 -36.0 322.0 2022/11/25 Production Optimisation Drilling KD965 15263 6824 713 105.0 -46.6 302.3 2022/11/30 Production Optimisation Drilling KD970 15248 6916 732 11.6 27.3 93.2 2023/01/17 Production Optimisation Drilling KD971 15248 6916 730 13.0 -33.9 105.8

Production Optimisation Drilling KD972 15248 6925 731 10.1 15.2 99.7

Production Optimisation Drilling KD976 15247 6907 748 18.2 -19.7 115.6 2023/01/26 Production Optimisation Drilling KD977 15247 6908 749 19.1 15.4 112.2 2023/01/25 Production Optimisation Drilling KD979 15266 6822 713 86.1 -49.4 288.6 2023/02/09 Production Optimisation Drilling KD980 15265 6821 713 98.5 -44.0 248.7 2023/02/13 Production Optimisation Drilling KD995 15222 6940 658 44.0 39.4 124.6 2023/03/08 Production Optimisation Drilling KD996 15223 6940 657 40.0 -24.6 125.2 2023/03/06 Production Optimisation Drilling KD997 15220 6933 658 32.6 19.2 146.0 2023/02/23 Production Optimisation Drilling KD999 15220 6932 658 56.2 8.9 160.7 2023/03/22 Production Optimisation Drilling PD007 15222 6991 656 48.1 8.8 239.9 2023/03/21 Production Optimisation Drilling PD011 15226 7093 622 31.3 4.8 245.8 2023/03/25 Production Optimisation Drilling PD012 15227 7093 621 38.2 -38.5 246.8 2023/04/10 Production Optimisation Drilling PD013 15228 7111 620 35.9 -40.2 255.5 2023/04/03 Production Optimisation Drilling PD016 15232 7122 620 16.2 -15.4 273.6 2023/04/07 Production Optimisation Drilling PD017 15243 7160 620 34.2 -20.2 240.4 2023/03/30 Production Optimisation Drilling PD018 15243 7160 621 30.8 24.3 258.8 2023/04/02 Production Optimisation Drilling PD019 15253 7184 620 16.1 14.1 85.1 2023/04/07 Production Optimisation Drilling PD020 15252 7184 619 16.2 -35.1 86.6 2023/04/07 Production Optimisation Drilling PD021 15249 7184 620 41.7 -10.8 275.5 2023/04/04 Production Optimisation Drilling PD023 15249 7184 619 67.3 -29.5 299.8 2023/04/11 Production Optimisation Drilling PD024 15252 7185 620 35.2 10.5 43.4 2023/04/02 Production Optimisation Drilling PD025 15239 6962 701 13.1 -44.3 110.4 2023/04/12 Production Optimisation Drilling PD027 15238 6974 702 13.1 21.3 90.8 2023/04/13 Production Optimisation Drilling PD028 15238 6974 700 17.6 -55.7 90.7 2023/04/13 Production Optimisation Drilling PD030 15240 6994 702 5.6 31.9 271.2 2023/04/14 Production Optimisation Drilling PD031 15244 7016 701 19.3 -18.9 250.1 2023/04/20 Production Optimisation Drilling PD032 15248 7167 643 11.6 34.5 75.1 2023/04/14 Production Optimisation Drilling PD033 15253 7184 642 10.2 -25.7 91.5 2023/04/19 Production Optimisation Drilling PD034 15254 7184 644 14.3 33.5 87.0 2023/04/17 Production Optimisation Drilling PD036 15260 7192 643 20.0 9.3 60.7 2023/04/25 Production Optimisation Drilling PD049 15243 6862 704 90.0 13.6 241.3 2023/05/05 Production Optimisation Drilling PD050 15243 6862 704 110.0 14.5 232.1 2023/05/19 Production Optimisation Drilling PD057 15241 6882 703 67.0 -5.9 276.2 2023/05/11 Production Optimisation Drilling PD058 15241 6882 703 70.1 -16.8 273.0 2023/05/12 Production Optimisation Drilling PD059 15241 6882 703 95.6 -7.9 230.2 2023/05/16 Production Optimisation Drilling PD060 15243 6862 704 109.6 8.3 233.0 2023/05/24 Production Optimisation Drilling PD061 15243 6862 704 92.0 8.5 245.2 2023/05/26 Production Optimisation Drilling PD062 15243 6862 703 115.1 -4.8 231.2 2023/05/31 Production Optimisation Drilling PD072 15264 6821 714 158.0 -4.1 234.3 2023/06/22 Production Optimisation Drilling PD073 15264 6821 714 161.9 4.8 229.4 2023/06/27 Production Optimisation Drilling PD074 15263 6821 714 146.0 -12.4 229.3 2023/07/05 Production Optimisation Drilling PD075 15220 6986 644 47.0 5.0 238.0 2023/07/21 Production Optimisation Drilling PD076 15220 6986 644 35.0 6.8 267.0 2023/07/20 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ001 14996 7050 637 341.6 -0.8 136.0 2023/03/30 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ002 14996 7050 637 338.6 -5.0 132.5 2023/04/04 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ003 14984 7035 637 372.1 0.0 136.3 2023/03/30 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ004 14996 7050 637 374.7 -5.9 138.1 2023/04/11 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ005 14997 7050 637 317.6 -14.1 124.0 2023/04/15 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ006 14997 7050 637 313.1 -16.4 130.9 2023/04/21 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ007 14985 7035 638 362.9 3.0 130.2 2023/04/29 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ008A 14997 7050 637 356.0 -12.4 134.4 2023/04/28 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ009 14984 7035 637 377.8 -13.0 137.7 2023/04/06 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ010 14984 7035 637 419.4 -4.4 143.3 2023/04/14 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ011A 14984 7035 638 450.0 2.4 145.2 2023/05/14 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ012 14984 7035 638 428.1 8.4 140.4 2023/04/24 Shepherd South Extension SQ014 14984 7035 638 380.0 17.4 143.8 2023/05/21 Shepherd South Extension SQ016 14984 7035 638 458.9 14.0 151.7 2023/06/10 Shepherd South Extension SQ017 14984 7035 638 410.8 13.4 148.5 2023/06/22 Shepherd South Extension SQ019 14984 7035 638 470.6 7.4 144.8 2023/07/11 Shepherd South Extension SQ020 14984 7035 638 464.3 8.4 151.6 2023/07/22 620 South Reserve Infill SQ022 15380 6754 958 399.9 -44.9 237.5 2023/07/30 620 South Reserve Infill SQ023 15377 6753 958 479.1 -38.8 237.2 2023/08/07 620 South Reserve Infill SQ024 15379 6753 958 425.2 -42.3 244.9 2023/08/22 620 South Reserve Infill SQ025 15379 6753 958 391.7 -35.6 229.4 2023/08/30 620 South Reserve Infill SQ026 15379 6753 958 380.0 -49.5 249.4 2023/09/09 620 South Reserve Infill SQ027 15379 6753 958 425.2 -42.1 231.3 2023/09/17 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ028A 14997 7050 636 389.7 -26.6 137.3 2023/09/21 Shepherd Depth Extension SQ029 14997 7050 636 290.4 -25.5 100.0 2023/09/27 620 South Reserve Infill SQ031 15379 6753 958 490.0 -35.2 220.4 2023/09/25

Figure 6. Longitudinal sections of the Brunswick Deeps Main and Breccia Veins. Results of grade above 1.5 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are also annotated with estimated true width and grade. (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Mandalay Resources Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Mandalay Resources Corporation) (PRNewswire)

