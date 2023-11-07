MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Hosts Mexico Sustainability Summit

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, a global market leader specializing in manufacturing chemical compounds utilized in surface finishing applications, announces that it held its second Sustainability Summit in Guadalajara, Mexico. Following the success of the initial Sustainability Summit in Detroit, MI this past September, the company hosted the event in Mexico, selected for the thriving vehicle export business that is supported by many plating companies that use MacDermid Enthone products. The summit aimed to inform attendees of new government policies and equip customers with the necessary tools and information to meet the demands of these regulations going forward.

MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions (PRNewswire)

Across North America, these summits brought together Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, applicators, and MacDermid Enthone customers spanning sectors such as automotive, household goods, and plumbing. The Guadalajara summit featured detailed presentations from keynote speakers and MacDermid Enthone's industry experts, on a variety of topics including the impact of low metal electroless nickel processes on sustainability efforts, sustainable solutions in decorative coatings eliminating the need for PFAS, and how to empower zero liquid discharge through water treatment innovations. The session concluded by encouraging attendees to challenge industry norms to pave the path forward to a sustainable future.

"As part of our sustainability efforts, we have undertaken a comprehensive strategy to eliminate hexavalent chromium from our operations and products," says Glen Breault, Vice President of North America at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions. "This includes the development of alternative, environmentally friendly processes and materials that not only meet industry standards but also surpass them. Our dedication to being hex chrome free aligns with our broader sustainability goals, which include reducing our carbon footprint, conserving resources, and promoting eco-friendly practices throughout our supply chain."

MacDermid Enthone presented innovations in decorative coatings and plating on plastics that utilize trivalent chrome technologies - a direct and sustainable alternative to hexavalent chromium for surface finishing. They spoke about their TRISTAR™, TriMac Eclipse™, evolve Bond™, TriMac BLUE™, and NiKlad ICE Ultra RC products, along with innovative technologies in electroless nickel (EN) PTFE. To conclude the day, experts presented high-performance water treatment and metal recovery process technologies that, once adopted, have the ability to achieve sustainability goals.

"As a company, we are steadfastly committed to taking care of the environment. This is showcased by our ongoing efforts to develop future-focused, industry-leading technologies that help our customers meet their sustainability goals," says Alfonso Espejo, Managing Director, Western Canada, Western USA, and Mexico at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions. "Government regulations will continue to change, and our presentations at the Sustainability Summit centered around products that are designed to meet the regulations of today while preparing our industry for the future."

About MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions:

Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc., operating as MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, stands as a global leader, specializing in the manufacture of chemical compounds catering to all facets of surface coating applications. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and ever-changing customer requirements, with a strong focus on sustainable technologies and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions operates as a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), a diversified specialty chemicals company serving a broad spectrum of industries with innovative solutions that enhance everyday products. For more information, please visit MacDermidEnthone.com.

Media Contact

Eliza Garry

eliza.garry@829llc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions