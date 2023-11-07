Leading Independent Research Firm Recognizes Siteimprove as a Strong Performer in Digital Accessibility Platforms Evaluation

BELLEVUE, Wash. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the leading platform empowering brands to stand out with accessible, high-performing digital content experiences, announced that it was recognized as a "Strong Performer" in the inaugural "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2023".

According to the Forrester report, Siteimprove is "the best fit for marketing teams focused on scaling inclusive content creation as part of a broader content optimization effort." The report also gave Siteimprove the highest score in the market presence category in The Forrester Wave™. Siteimprove also received the highest score in the monitoring and reporting criterion and the second highest score in the "platform" criterion.

The Forrester report provides a comprehensive analysis of the offerings of eight of the most significant digital accessibility platforms (DAPs).

"For optimizing content accessibility, the sky is the limit with the Siteimprove platform. It provides the most extensive library of policies for users to add and customize, covering areas like readability and inclusive language," the Forrester report notes.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be included in the first-ever Forrester Wave™ on Digital Accessibility Platforms," said Izabela Misiorny, CMO of Siteimprove. "Today, consumers are reading, listening and watching more content than ever before, but there is a limit to the amount of attention they can give. We believe the analysis by Forrester validates Siteimprove's purpose: to help companies build inclusive and optimized content experiences that empower every person to experience, engage and thrive in a digital world. To us, being included in Forrester's first Wave on DAPs confirms that Siteimprove is a major key player in the market that fits well with marketers' needs with a clear goal of supporting marketing teams, and it is a testament to the work we have put into developing our platform and to the value it gives our customers."

Creating accessible businesses can pose a challenge to many companies due to a lack of resources and expertise. Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to prioritize accessibility measures to avoid expending resources attracting website traffic that may lead to a disappointing user experience. Failure to implement accessibility features automatically excludes a significant portion of the global population. Approximately 1.3 billion people, equivalent to 16% of the world's population, live with some form of disability, and among them, 200 million have intellectual disabilities (Source: World Health Organization Disability Facts). This figure is larger than the population of China, making it essential to support web users with disabilities. Even those without disabilities may experience substandard website usability if accessibility best practices are not followed.

Becoming proficient at accessibility requires time, practice, and can often be complex. Content quality is an ongoing project that requires continuous attention. Siteimprove provides solutions to help marketers overcome these challenges, including an easy-to-use, customizable SaaS technology that unites digital teams and supports their workflows for agility and speed. Siteimprove also offers extensive training opportunities through Siteimprove Frontier, workshops webinars, and events to educate teams on accessibility. To further ensure success, Siteimprove provides world-class customer support paired with managed services.

Siteimprove has a robust customer community, offering an online forum, customer meetups, monthly challenges to spark discussion, and one-on-one peer connects to promote knowledge sharing and learning. By partnering with Siteimprove, businesses can enhance their online presence and reach a broader audience while prioritizing accessibility measures.

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2023 is available for download from Siteimprove.

Siteimprove empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital experiences for every website visitor. More than 7,500 companies around the world use Siteimprove solutions to create engaging digital content experiences that capture customer attention, drive marketing success, and grow revenue.

