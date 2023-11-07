Graphium Health Welcomes Frits Hoffman as VP of Sales to Spearhead Growth and Innovation

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphium Health, a distinguished leader in specialty healthcare technology solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Frits Hoffman as the Vice President of Sales. Mr. Hoffman will assume a pivotal position in his new role, spearheading and overseeing the company's sales team. With his extensive background in health IT sales and healthcare technology, Frits Hoffman is poised to play a crucial role in driving growth and excellence at Graphium Health.

"Frits Hoffman's appointment as Vice President of Sales marks an exciting milestone for Graphium Health," said Daniel Dura, CEO of Graphium Health. "His remarkable ability to forge meaningful relationships and deep expertise in healthcare technology sales make him an invaluable asset to our team. We're confident that Frits will allow us to serve even more healthcare professionals and further accelerate our growth."

Frits Hoffman has been an influential figure in the healthcare IT sales landscape. As an early member of Health Catalyst's sales organization and serving as VP of Sales, he played an instrumental role in the company's growth leading up to its IPO. His leadership accelerated the company's expansion and established its strong market presence. Before Health Catalyst, Frits also showcased his sales leadership at Healthland as their Vice President of Sales and at Lawson Software as a Regional Sales Manager. His genuine approach to building relationships in the industry and his proven track record in developing high-performing sales teams underline his significant contributions to health IT.

Graphium Health extends a warm welcome to Frits Hoffman and eagerly anticipates his leadership.

About Graphium Health:

Graphium Health is at the forefront of merging medicine and technology. Graphium Health firmly believes that intelligently designed solutions tailored to the distinctive needs of anesthesia professionals have the potential to revolutionize the anesthesia space by enhancing its safety, affordability, efficiency, and accessibility. Their mission is to give healthcare organizations the tools they need to achieve their visions, have a positive impact on the industry, and put the patient at the center of their care.

