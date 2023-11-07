Frank Family Vineyards wins The Press Democrat's Best of Napa County reader's choice awards in four categories

CALISTOGA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of Wine Country's most beloved tasting rooms, Frank Family Vineyards is thrilled to be awarded Best Overall Winery, Best Chardonnay, Best Sparkling Wine and Best Winemaker by The Press Democrat's first annual Best of Napa County awards. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the awards arrive at an exciting time for Frank Family Vineyards, as the winery recently opened The Miller House, a new hospitality space created as a venue for elevated wine and food experiences. Adding to the luster, these accolades come on the heels of the career luminary recognition of Frank Family Founder Rich Frank as a Wine Star at the Wine Spectator New York Wine Experience on Oct. 21.

Frank Family has consistently garnered recognition as one of Napa's premier wineries in consumer and industry rankings.

"Since we first opened our doors in 1993, Frank Family Vineyards has been dedicated to providing outstanding guest experiences and crafting exceptional wines," says Frank. "These awards are a testament to our Winemaker and General Manager Todd Graff's prowess in creating delicious wines that run the gamut from still to sparkling. Todd has been with us for over twenty harvests and has been integral in defining the signature style of Frank Family wines."

In addition to Rich Frank's Wine Star award from Wine Spectator, Frank Family's new Miller House was featured as "Best Tasting Experiences in the West 2023" by Sunset magazine.

"The continued recognition of Frank Family Vineyards is a credit to the dedicated winemaking and hospitality team we have built over the years. Some of our crew have stood alongside me in the cellar for over two decades, and I am thrilled to share these awards with them," says Graff.

The Press Democrat's Best of Napa County awards were determined through reader nomination and votes, with the winners announced on Nov. 5.

About Frank Family Vineyards

Frank Family Vineyards has been a part of Napa Valley's landscape for three decades. Founded by former Disney Studios President Rich Frank, along with his wife, Leslie, an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast news journalist, the winery is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines with balance and memorable guest experiences. Consistently recognized as having one of the best tasting rooms in Napa Valley, Frank Family is considered one of today's most successful California wineries. The team at Frank Family proudly stewards of 380 acres of sustainably farmed, coveted vineyards spanning five estate properties, including the iconic Winston Hill Vineyard in Rutherford. While best known for its classic renditions of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, the world-class portfolio also includes méthode champenoise sparkling wines, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and more.

For more information about Frank Family Vineyards, please visit www.frankfamilyvineyards.com

