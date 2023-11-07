Cannabis Technology Company BLAZE® Continues to Prioritize Security with SOC 1 and 2 Type II Certification

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE® Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE" or "the Company") earned SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II data security certifications. This achievement underscores BLAZE's commitment to data compliance and meets the needs of increasingly sophisticated cannabis dispensary operators.

These certifications strengthen BLAZE's position as a trusted leader in the cannabis technology industry and instill licensed cannabis retailers with the confidence they need to utilize their data without compromising security. This milestone enables BLAZE to forge stronger partnerships with cannabis operators seeking to maximize the value of their data while meeting the highest compliance standards.

"We believe in the importance of both SOC 2 and SOC 1 audits. SOC 2 focuses on the underlying infrastructure and surrounding processes. It serves as a fantastic baseline and one of the more common audits performed by technology companies. SOC 1 audits are more intensive, centering on the software's practical application and also how data is stored, transformed, and reported on. This confirms the fidelity of the data and also connections to third-party compliance platforms (such as Metrc and Biotrack).

These audits are the result of many people-hours of careful planning, continuous monitoring, and ongoing process improvement in order to meet the demanding requirements set forth by the AICPA. Our customers can rest at ease knowing this further validates our commitment to them, and their customers while providing a secure, trusted point-of-sale platform. Security, data privacy, and confidentiality are paramount in our industry, which is why we treat this as an obligation, not an option " said Kai Kirk, BLAZE Chief Product Officer.

SOC 1 and 2 audits are administered by the American Institute of CPAs to ensure service providers securely manage data to protect their retail customers' interests from network vulnerabilities. The Type 2 moniker denotes a more meticulous audit that evaluates how effective controls and procedures are by observing operations over an extended period of time. The external audit firm provides a detailed report covering all audited areas. This report can be made available to BLAZE customers for their own audits and/or to reassure them that BLAZE has appropriate controls in place when it comes to application, system, and data security.

