Antech to offer UK veterinary professionals a complete and flexible diagnostics portfolio spanning reference labs, in-house diagnostics, imaging and software

WARWICK, England, 7 Nov. 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antech, the full-service veterinary diagnostics business that is part of the Science & Diagnostics division of Mars Petcare, today announced the opening of a new UK veterinary diagnostics laboratory in Warwick on 15 November. This expands Antech's UK lab network, which also includes Southfields Veterinary Specialists Diagnostic Laboratory and the Dick White Referrals Diagnostic Laboratory.

Antech launches first comprehensive veterinary diagnostics offering in the UK, including a new state-of-the-art reference laboratory (PRNewswire)

Antech, a trusted partner in delivering veterinary diagnostics for more than 35 years, brings to the UK a complete portfolio that spans reference laboratory services, in-house diagnostics, comprehensive imaging and technology solutions, advanced telemedicine services and innovative rapid diagnostics.

Antech's UK offerings will include KeyScreen™, a DNA-based GI parasite screening solution and the most advanced in veterinary medicine; AIS RapidRead™, the fastest, most accurate rapid imaging technology that enables diagnosis in under ten minutes; and coming soon, Nu.Q®, a breakthrough innovation that measures nucleosomes to screen and monitor for canine cancer.

Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Science & Diagnostics said: "At Mars Science & Diagnostics we are focused on enabling pets to live their healthiest lives through science, data and technology. We are continuing to bring this vision to life by establishing a full-service veterinary diagnostics offering in the UK, which spans reference labs, in-house diagnostics, imaging and software solutions. Our aim is to help UK veterinary care teams achieve the best pet health outcomes, in support of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™."

Dr. Christian M. Leutenegger, Vice President of Research and Development at Antech said: "Excellence in diagnostics enables vets to decide the best treatment approach for pets. We have brought innovative technologies and solutions backed by scientific rigour and data-driven insights to veterinary professionals for more than 35 years. We are excited to establish this new reference lab in the UK and, for the first-time, support veterinarians throughout the country with our full-service offering and most advanced technologies."

Find out more at the London Vet Show

To mark its UK launch, Antech will be at the London Vet Show 16-17 November, 2023.

Veterinary teams will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from Antech's experts, including head of clinical pathology Dr Butty Villiers and head of anatomic pathology Dr Rachel Pittaway, about the latest innovations and diagnostics developments, with an exciting programme of live educational sessions – from unravelling haemostasis testing to uncovering the "twist in the tail" with urine problems.

Antech invites attendees of the London Vet Show to find out more about their offering – and pick up a free backpack – by visiting them at stand G10.

Alternatively, more information can be found on the Antech website: http://antechdiagnostics.co.uk

About Mars Science & Diagnostics

Mars Science & Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare, a diverse business dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Science & Diagnostics brings together the power of leading pet health science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to improve outcomes in pet health. Our veterinary diagnostics businesses include Antech, Heska, scil and SYNLAB Vet and our offering spans in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support; reference laboratories; veterinary imaging and technology; education; and telemedicine with board-certified specialist support services. Our at-home diagnostics offering includes Whistle with smart devices to monitor pet health and Wisdom Panel, the world's most accurate pet DNA test. For 60 years, our Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing science to better understand pet health.

