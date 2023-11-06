Moomoo Announces Collaboration with Cboe to Offer Index Options, Hosts Event with VIPs on Nov.16

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, today announced it is collaborating with the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (Cboe) Global Markets to offer index options products to moomoo customers in the U.S. The initiative represents a significant milestone in moomoo's mission to expand the options market's accessibility for both current and potential customers, and underscores each of moomoo's and Cboe's unwavering commitment to further broadening access to U.S. markets for market participants around the globe.

In November 2023, moomoo began offering trading in six index options products tied to some the world's most widely followed financial benchmarks – including Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJX), Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), Russell 2000 Index (RUT), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Cboe Volatility VIX Index (VIX) options, as well as mini SPX options (XSP). Among these index options, SPX, XSP, VIX, and RUT options are exclusively listed on Cboe Options Exchange.

From now to February 2024, moomoo is also waiving exchange proprietary fees for index options trading on its platform to make our index options trading more inclusive to active moomoo customers. When customers trade on moomoo's platform with in-depth, real-time index options data at no cost, users will have more potential opportunities to benefit from the investment.

"Interest in options trading generally is at an all-time high and index options have been a part of that growth. Indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are known around the world and while you can't invest directly in an index you can trade options directly on one," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc. "At its core, the offering of Cboe's index products is paramount to the success of our mission. These products are widely regarded for their reliability, diversity, and liquidity, making them instrumental in empowering investors to diversify their portfolios and manage risk effectively."

"Cboe is deeply committed to empowering the growing retail trader community with education, product innovation, and expanded access to the options markets," said Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe Global Markets. "Over the years, index options have stood the test of time, serving as valuable tools for hedging, asset allocation, and income generation through many types of market environments. We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with moomoo to bring the potential benefits of index options to an even greater base of retail customers."

To commemorate its collaboration with Cboe, moomoo is inviting clients and other interested parties to join an event hosted at Cboe's Chicago trading floor on the afternoon of Nov. 16 with VIPs and the management teams from both companies to ring the closing bell. Moomoo will also host an educational session to explain all the newly launched products, features, and new fee structures afterward.

